

Memphis forward Karim Sameh Azab died Thursday of leukemia at age 22. (Joe Murphy/Memphis University)

Memphis basketball player Karim Sameh Azab died Thursday, eight months after he was diagnosed with leukemia, the university announced. He was 22.

Azab complained to team personnel of shoulder pain ahead of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Orlando last spring. He told doctors he felt a lump underneath his armpit, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, and sat out the tournament because of the discomfort.

He was later diagnosed with leukemia lymphoma.

“I have started treatment and am working through the process,” he wrote on Twitter after the diagnosis, “but I wanted to spread the word and ask for your prayers to help strengthen me in this journey.”

A native of Giza, Egypt, Azab was set to start at center for the Tigers in the 2017-18 season after dropping 40 pounds since joining the team to get in better shape. But a knee injury in the preseason restricted him to reserve duty. He scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and totaled five assists in 15 career games. He sat out the 2016-17 season awaiting NCAA clearance.

“He worked so hard to get to where he was,” former Memphis assistant coach Joe Esposito said to the Commercial Appeal. “Karim just had a good spirit about himself. He was always smiling, just a great kid. He was so fun to recruit because he would always answer and be happy, and he was so proud to be at Memphis.”

Azab’s parents traveled to Tennessee in recent months to be with him during medial treatment, according to the Commercial Appeal. The university, under the auspices of the NCAA, began a fundraising drive to help pay for Azab’s medical expenses. The campaign gathered more than $12,000.

Before Memphis, Azab attended Hales Franciscan High School in Chicago and Bull City Prep outside Chapel Hill, N.C. As a member of Egypt’s under-18 national team, he helped his home country to a FIBA Africa gold medal in 2014.

“It is never easy when someone so young has their life cut short,” Memphis President M. David Rudd said in a release. “Karim showed great courage battling with tremendous fight and determination. He was proud of being a Tiger, and Karim will be missed immensely.”

