The Detroit Lions will play their next four games indoors, with three games at Ford Field and the fourth at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals’ climate-controlled stadium in Arizona. Nevertheless, Coach Matt Patricia had his charges practice outside yesterday, when it was cold and snowy in Michigan.

The #Lions spent the day outside in the snow for their first practice ahead of four straight indoor games. Big-time football guy move from Matt Patricia: https://t.co/3KrIjPWpue pic.twitter.com/UdZ6Iyxnwm — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 15, 2018

It was a peculiar decision, to say the least. According to the Free Press, team staffers had to shovel or blow snow off the practice field, and at least one player slipped because of the poor footing. And while quarterback Matthew Stafford understood that the Lions probably will face wintry conditions during games later this season in Buffalo and Green Bay — “It’ll be important to have reps at it,” he said — other players didn’t seem all that thrilled.

“I mean, gots to. It’s your job,” cornerback Darius Slay told the Free Press. “You got to figure out [a way] to get something done, so I try my best to do what I can do to get it done. It’s rough, though.”

“I ain’t the coach,” Slay added. “If I was the coach, yeah, you know what we’d be doing.”

Patricia didn’t address reporters on Thursday but he sure did on Friday, reading a 4 1/2-minute, 891-word prepared statement about the importance of practicing in harsh conditions while also making a reference to “all the head coaches in the room,” a sledgehammer-subtle dig at the reporters who had gathered.

“Mud, snow, loose grass, whatever the case may be, focuses most of the skill players to keep their feet underneath them and play technically sound,” Patricia said.

Here’s Patricia’s comments in their entirety:

Here's the complete 891-word opening statement from Matt Patricia on practicing in the snow, for those so inclined. pic.twitter.com/NdHMLraLP4 — Kyle Meinke (@kmeinke) November 16, 2018

Detroit is 3-6 and fading fast in Patricia’s first season at the helm, and the former Patriots assistant has not exactly come off as the smoothest media operator. Last month, he chided a reporter over his posture when asking a question: “Do me a favor, just kinda sit up and have a little respect for the process,” he said. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter has followed his boss’s suit. Earlier this week, he shut down a reporter’s benign question about Stafford’s overall play this season by saying “that’s Detroit Lions information.”

The Lions practiced inside on Friday because, Patricia told reporters, it was windy outside.

