A week ahead of Tiger Woods’s and Phil Mickelson’s mano-a-mano match on pay-per-view, Woods is ratcheting up the trash talk.

As both golfers promote “The Match” ahead of tee-time on Nov. 23, Woods appeared on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Friday to field some softball questions from Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

O’Neal introduced himself thusly: “This is your neighbor Shaq, how you doing?” He wanted to know when, over the course of 18 holes with a $9 million purse on the line, will Woods go into “Tiger professional mode” and defeat Mickelson.

Barkley thanked Woods for making golf “fun again,” then asked him moments later when the balding Woods would start shaving his head. Smith semi-seriously asked about Woods’s “next chapter” in his golf career.

Then things went fully off the rails with the shameless trash talking and promotion. And Tiger was ready for it.

“Can you get in Phil’s head?” asked Johnson, noting the two golfers will be mic-ed up during the round and will play a series of side bets along the 18 holes.

“I’ve been in Phil’s head for 20-some-odd years,” Woods shot back without missing a beat.

So after Woods’ blazing hot streak to end the 2018 season — sixth at The Open Championship in July, second at the PGA Championship in August, his first win in five years at the Tour Championship in September — his game seems to be back, and so does his confidence.

“The Match” will stream on B/R Live, AT&T’s DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse for $19.99, at 3 p.m. on Nov. 23.

