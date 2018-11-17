

Harvard's Devin Darrington runs past Yale's University's Rodney Thomas during the 135th playing of "The Game" at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

In case it was unclear: Harvard doesn’t like Yale. Yale doesn’t like Harvard. They still play each other every year, but this year was not quite The Game’s most respectful rendition.

Early in the fourth quarter Saturday, quarterback Tom Stewart handed off to running back Devin Darrington, who broke a tackle and found an open stretch of green grass. Darrington was headed for the end zone and running clear past Yale’s Rodney Thomas II when he extended what appears to be a, shall we say, profane salutation.

Then he waltzed into the end zone.

See the video for yourself, but you’ve been warned: this does look like it might be, uh … well … what did we call it before? A profane salutation? Yeah. That works.

Counterpoint: Harvard deserved two touchdowns for this pic.twitter.com/u15LRzbXZa — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) November 17, 2018

“Gentlemen, you are now going to play football against Harvard. Never again in your whole life will you do anything so important,” former Yale coach T.A.D. Jones once said before a Harvard-Yale game.

“Hey, that clip isn’t exactly zoomed in on the guy’s hand, but it sure does look like that Harvard dude gave that Yale dude the middle finger," a Washington Post staffer thought, as they watched Sports Twitter on Saturday.

Anyway.

The NCAA prohibits a ball carrier from celebrating — or taunting — on the way to the end zone. It is a 15-yard penalty from the spot where the taunting began.

So although this was very good for those of us on College Football Internet, it also meant no touchdown for Harvard and Darrington.

Darrington still had a solid game at Fenway, though: nine carries for 91 yards and two (could have been three) touchdowns.

Didn’t expect a taunting penalty by @HarvardFootball runner at the two yard line to wipe a TD off the board in 1 point game. Smart human making a dumb choice. But also silly enforcement. — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) November 17, 2018

HARVARD JUST LOST A TOUCHDOWN BECAUSE THE RUNNING BACK GAVE THE YALE DEFENDER THE FINGER — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) November 17, 2018

Harvard lost a touchdown because their running back gave a Yale defender the finger pic.twitter.com/4qf2LauQuE — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) November 17, 2018

