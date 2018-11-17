

Former Good Counsel star Joshua Paschal returned to the lineup for Kentucky on Saturday nearly four months after a skin cancer diagnosis. (Doug Kapustin)

A Kentucky football player diagnosed with melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer, returned to the field for the No. 17 Wildcats on Saturday and started against Middle Tennessee nearly four months after he began treatment.

Joshua Paschal, a 2016 Washington Post All-Met selection, underwent minor surgery in August to remove lesions from his foot, but doctors found the condition was more serious than originally suspected.

Paschal underwent multiple procedures for the disease, and Coach Mark Stoops had said in late October that Paschal was “getting very, very close” to returning (via Kentucky Sports Radio).

Then Saturday, Paschal dressed in a full uniform during warm ups for the first time this season after missing the team’s first 10 games, and he was announced as a starting outside linebacker on the video board.

Three surgeries, three months of treatment and all of the 💙.



He's back. #JPon3 pic.twitter.com/LEfJxLiYKy — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 17, 2018

In the starting lineup today for the first time since last year’s bowl game is sophomore LB @JPaschalx, who has been battling cancer! 🙌🏽#JPon3 pic.twitter.com/qFmeb9glMf — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 17, 2018

The 6-foot-3, 278-pound pass rusher was four-star recruit out of Good Counsel, a national power in Olney, Md. He appeared in all 13 of the Wildcats' games as a freshman and started against Northwestern in the Music City Bowl.

He was expected to play a leading role on Kentucky’s front-seven in 2018 before the diagnosis.

“I’m so proud of that kid, man,” offensive lineman Naasir Watkins told the Courier-Journal. Watkins graduated from Good Counsel a year behind Paschal. “He’s been challenged with adversity and he kept God in his heart and worked through it and now he’s got the opportunity to come back even stronger.”

