Terrifying!



A crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix has to be seen to be believed. Early reports suggest everyone involved survived. pic.twitter.com/jc4TXOdNn0 — Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) November 18, 2018

A 17-year-old German Formula 3 driver suffered a fractured spine after a terrifying crash during which her car became airborne and sailed like a missile into the fences at China’s Macau Grand Prix.

“I am fine,” Sophia Floersch tweeted, “but will be going into surgery [Monday] morning. Her team, Van Amersfoort Racing, tweeted that she is in stable condition and conscious.

Three others also were injured in the crash. Sho Tsuboi, the Japanese driver with whom Floersch first collided, was hospitalized with back pain. Photographer Minami Hiroyuki suffered a concussion, while another photographer, Chan Weng Wang, has a lacerated liver. Race marshal Chan Cha has cuts and a broken bone in his face.

The car driven by Floersch, who raced in the latter half of the Formula 3 European Championship this year, flew into the air at a right turn and over crash barriers after striking the Japanese driver’s car at the race’s Lisboa Bend. Her car struck the photographer’s area before landing on its wheels.

The race was resumed after an hour’s delay.

