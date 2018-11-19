Ian Powers left his seat in the fourth quarter of last Monday night’s game between the host San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants, telling his girlfriend he needed to use the bathroom. It was the last time anyone saw the 32-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Spokane, Wash., in person.

Police in Santa Clara, Calif., where Levi’s Stadium is located, have been looking for Powers ever since, and on Saturday, fishermen discovered the body of a fully clothed man face down in the water near a marina that’s about a two-mile walk from the stadium. Though the marina is under the jurisdiction of the San Jose police department, KGO-TV reports that a call was made to authorities in Santa Clara in regard to their search for Powers.

The local coroner’s office has yet to identify the body.

PRESS RELEASE - Missing Person Update

Neighboring law enforcement agencies joined @SantaClaraPD in an in-depth search for Powers in his last known location. Full details at https://t.co/N2yvGm3yDk.



Anyone with information about Ian Powers whereabouts, please call (408)615-5580. pic.twitter.com/Nf73lRqVjr — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) November 15, 2018

The reasons for Powers’s disappearance remain a mystery. His girlfriend, Chelsea Robbins, said he merely got up from his seat and never came back. Police said he was intoxicated.

“He went to the bathroom and then got lost, or something happened,” she told KGO-TV on Friday.

Said Sean Powers, Ian’s uncle: “It’s incredibly unlike him. He’s probably the most responsible person in my family.”

Security-camera footage showed Powers walking out of the stadium and into a parking lot at around 8:52 p.m. local time.

NEW-Video of Ian Powers Leaving @LevisStadium

Video from Gate C at 8:52pm. Beyond the image captured, Powers continues to walk west through the parking lot in the pedestrian chute between Canopy 5/6 and out to Great America Pkwy, losing sight at 9:03pm https://t.co/4ROueBv732 — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) November 15, 2018

Robbins told police that Powers had texted her and video-chatted with her to set up a place to meet after the game, but that was the last she heard from him. Police traced his cellphone to his car, which was found where he had parked it, with no signs of foul play. Powers’s credit cards also have not been used since his disappearance.

Powers had “no further email contact with anybody. No further financial activity that had been done with his accounts. And so we’re really left asking for some help,” Wahid Kazem, a Santa Clara police captain, told KGO.

MISSING PERSON - Public Assistance Needed On November 13, at approximately 11:17am, an officer was dispatched to a... Posted by Santa Clara Police Department, Chief Michael J. Sellers on Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Read more from The Post:

The Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins gave Saints Coach Sean Payton the finger during Philly’s loss

‘Say your prayers and get ready for the next play’: Alex Smith injury shows game’s dark side comes in a blink

Exactly 33 years since his own gruesome injury, Joe Theismann ‘just so upset’ for Alex Smith

Heat’s Josh Richardson tosses his shoe into the stands, gets tossed

Pro darts players accuse each other of farting during match

Gonzaga wins a wild WCAC championship on last-second Hail Mary