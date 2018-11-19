

Ravens guard Marshal Yanda left a Sept. 17 game against Cleveland with an ankle injury. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Controversy found Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict again Sunday, when it appeared that Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda may have spit on him after a play.

The Ravens denied the incident, but video seems to show Yanda doing just that after Burfict tackled Ravens running back Alex Collins in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ 24-21 victory over their AFC north rivals.

What's your opinion of this? Watch Marshall Yanda. pic.twitter.com/kNGl92LxzQ — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 19, 2018

Ravens spokesman Kevin Byrne told ESPN that Yanda “did not spit on anyone” and Burfict and the Bengals have had no comment.

Because of a number of incidents over his career, Burfict has been fined and even suspended and it isn’t clear whether the saliva actually struck Burfict, who has no reaction. Most recently, he was fined $112,000 for multiple plays that amounted to unnecessary roughness against the Steelers.

No doubt the NFL will take a look at this video and determine whether a fine is warranted. Over the years, it has fined several players for spitting on opponents. The league docked Terrell Owens, then with the Cowboys, $35,000 for spitting on DeAngelo Hall, then with the Falcons. The late Sean Taylor of the Redskins was ejected from a 2006 playoff game and fined $17,000 for spitting at Michael Pittman of the Buccaneers. Hardy Nickerson of the Bucs was fined $17,000 for spitting on William Floyd of the Panthers in 1998 and a year earlier, Bill Romanowski of the Broncos was fined $7,500 for spitting on San Francisco’s J.J. Stokes. In 2000, Regan Upshaw of the Raiders was fined $29,000, one week’s pay, for spitting on Josh Miller of the Steelers.

