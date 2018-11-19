

Philadelphia's Malcolm Jenkins can't stop New Orleans's Alvin Kamara from scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown. (/Bill Feig/AP)

When the Saints, already up by 31 points in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Eagles, threw for a 37-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play, more than a few Philadelphia fans and other observers felt that New Orleans was rudely running up the score.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who was burned by Saints running back Alvin Kamara on the play, appeared to be of like mind when he flashed his middle finger toward the opposing sideline after the touchdown. Following his team’s 48-7 loss, Jenkins acknowledged that his gesture was aimed at New Orleans Coach Sean Payton, but claimed that he has nothing but “respect” for his former squad.

“I’m a competitor. I love Sean to death, and I know what type of guy and coach he is,” the 30-year-old Jenkins, who played for Payton’s Saints from 2009 to 2013, told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“So that was more so personal between me and him, but we talked after the game. It’s all good.”

Asked if he felt that after a certain point, the Saints should have “backed off,” Jenkins replied, “No, I know Sean, he’s one of those people that they’re going to go for it, and I understood that. I was just more so upset that it was on me.

"I know what kind of team they are, they’re well-coached. I’ve got a lot of respect for what they’re doing, especially Sean.”

Brees hits Alvin Kamara on 4th down for another #Saints touchdown! #PHIvsNO pic.twitter.com/WdLkRILFwK — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 18, 2018

Payton was more than willing to return the compliments, saying (via NOLA.com), “Malcolm, I think the world of him. He’s a tremendous player, and I hate that he got out of here."

Of letting Jenkins go in free agency, the coach said, “That was probably as big a mistake as we’ve made here in 13 years.” Payton added, “He’s made up of all the right things, and he’s a tremendous competitor.”

There was some sentiment, at least online as the fourth quarter unfolded, that Payton might have wanted to go for the jugular to prove a point. Having been stunningly ousted by the Vikings on a last-second touchdown in January’s playoffs, the Saints watched Minnesota put up little resistance the following week against Philadelphia in the NFC championship game, and New Orleans players have been outspoken in their conviction that they would have beaten the Eagles.

Referring to the many injuries suffered this season by Eagles defensive backs, Philadelphia sports columnist Les Bowen tweeted, “Sure Sean, leave Brees in and see how many long bombs he can throw against the practice squad DBs. I’m sure nothing bad will happen and no one will remember this, for when your team maybe isn’t as good …”

There was also plenty of pushback online to such gripes, with Joe Dubin, a sports anchor at Nashville’s WSMV, saying on Twitter, “Those complaining about the Saints running the score up, please hush. You don’t want a team running up the score on you, it’s simple … stop them. I’d go for 100 every game.”

Payton explained after the game that the decision to call that fourth-down play was informed by field position, with the Saints not wanting to risk a long field goal try that might be blocked. He also claimed that, with most of the fourth quarter left to go at that point, he was wary of Philadelphia’s ability to potentially stage a comeback.

“It’s hard to have thoughts about what you want to do when there are still 15 minutes in the game,” Payton said.

With the rout, the Saints improved to 9-1 and continued to make their case as favorites to replace the Eagles as NFL champions. Meanwhile, Philadelphia fell to the brink of playoff elimination at 4-6, leaving star tight end Zach Ertz to tell reporters, “We’ve got to fix internal problems before we look elsewhere.”

“[Being] winners of the Super Bowl last year doesn’t win you a god---- game this year,” Jenkins said. “So when you look at what we’ve done all year, our record is reflective of how we’ve played. It’s as simple as that."

