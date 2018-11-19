

Derek Carr and Jon Gruden exchange thoughts during the second half of the game against the Cardinals. (Rick Scuteri/Associated Press)

The exchange was more “what happened” than “go time,” but it was the latest example of how Oakland Raiders Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback are failing to mesh and it played out on the sideline Sunday.

Carr drew Gruden’s ire when he returned to the sideline after missing Jalen Richard badly with a third-down pass. The two exchanged words, with Carr gesturing emphatically.

Jon Gruden's exchange with Derek Carr here is certainly something pic.twitter.com/TUp32y1Z1c — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 18, 2018

After the Raiders won, 23-21, on a late field goal, both men denied that their relationship was frayed.

“That’s the first time you’ve seen it, it ain’t the first time it’s happened,” Gruden told reporters (via NFL.com). “We’re both competitors, we’re competing hard there. We had a man-to-man situation, he went for the big play, and we had a mild disagreement. But you know what? That’s part of this business. We’re going to have times where we clash a little bit. We’re also very supportive of one another. I’m very proud of him. He’s been through a lot this year, and I’m glad he’s our quarterback.”

Gruden’s return to the NFL after his stint with ESPN has been a rocky one and the win Sunday was only the team’s second. Gone are two of the team’s stars — Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper — and there has been talk about Carr’s future. Carr described the disagreement as “minor.”

“We’re both very fiery — a lot of people don’t see that in me, all the time — we’re both competitive,” he said. “A minor disagreement on something and the beautiful thing is, when we do that, it’s not a demeaning thing or pointing a finger. We’re both yelling the same kind of thing, almost: ‘Let’s fix it!’

“Everything’s good, I promise.”

The incident had social media buzzing, especially because of a sideline report on the team’s radio broadcast that tight end Lee Smith had stepped in to break the two up. However, Smith said he wasn’t acting as a peacemaker.

“I happened to be in the vicinity and I saw the wild man’s face red,” Smith said, “so I figured I’d join the party. . . . Both of them want to win so bad, and they’re the two most important people on the team. Those guys will be sitting together tomorrow morning laughing about it. I probably shouldn’t have grabbed the head coach, but I got a little fired up. But it was all in good fun.”

Asked if he was the peacemaker, Smith replied: “Is that how it looked? I don’t know. I can handle my own business, I think.”

Leading up to the trade deadline at the end of last month, there were reports that Carr might be the next star shipped out of town, but ESPN reported that Carr was likely to be the QB for the “foreseeable future,” a rather tepid endorsement.

“I’ll say this,” Carr said then (via the Mercury News), “the conversation that I’ve had with those guys makes me confident that I’m going to be here. When I heard all that stuff, I have to be honest, it doesn’t worry me. It’s just more fun for other people to talk about and figure out on ESPN.”