

Miami's Josh Richardson is ejected from a game against the Lakers for throwing his shoe into the crowd. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Josh Richardson lost a shoe, then got the boot. The Heat swingman was ejected from a game against the Lakers Sunday for tossing one of his sneakers into the stands at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena.

Richardson did not appear to be aiming at anyone in particular and was clearly acting out of frustration. His shoe came off as he missed a fourth-quarter dunk attempt, a play on which he thought he was fouled when a Lakers player stepped on his foot as he went up. With just a sock on his left foot, he was then whistled for his own foul against Los Angeles’s LeBron James.

While at the Heat’s bench, Richardson had trouble putting his shoe back on. When Coach Erik Spoelstra motioned to him to take a seat, Richardson flung his sneaker and was assessed a technical and subsequently ejected.

It was Richardson’s first career ejection, per ESPN. Not surprisingly, it led to more than a few Austin Powers-related, “Who throws a shoe, honestly?” references, as well as other humorous reactions.

As ESPN’s Bobby Marks pointed out, that “could be one expensive shoe.” He noted that NBA players who have recently tossed items into the stands, including Kyrie Irving (ball), Austin Rivers (seat cushion) and Stephen Curry (mouthpiece) were all fined $25,000 by the league.

“I just can’t let that happen,” Richardson said after the game.

By getting sent to the locker room with 6:31 left in the contest, Richardson wasn’t around to watch James put the finishing touches on a masterpiece. The Lakers forward, who led the Heat to four straight appearances in the NBA Finals and two titles from 2011 to 2014, scored 51 points in his team’s 113-97 win.

James is coming off four seasons with the Cavaliers, for whom he began his career, and he went 0-4 against the Heat in that second stint while sitting out a few games versus Miami. On Sunday, he not only got the win in his first try as a Laker, he became just the third NBA player to score 50 points with three different franchises.

The 40th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Richardson has developed into a player so prized by the Heat that the team reportedly balked at including him in a possible trade for Jimmy Butler. Entering the game against the Lakers, he was averaging 20.6 points per game and shooting .452 from three-point range on the season. He contributed 17 points Sunday before his unexpected departure.

