

No fraternizing with the enemy, apparently. (Nelson Chenault/USA Today Sports)

Arkansas announced the suspensions of two players Monday, following reports that they were spotted flirting with Mississippi State cheerleaders before a loss Saturday to the Bulldogs. Razorbacks Coach Chad Morris did not specify what led to the punishments for defensive backs Kamren Curl and Ryan Pulley, other than to say they engaged in “unacceptable behavior.”

Following the Razorbacks' 52-6 defeat in Starkville, Miss., Morris was asked about the incident by D.J. Williams, a former star tight end for Arkansas who is now a sports anchor in Little Rock. Williams asked Morris for his reaction to the alleged decision by Curl and Pulley to “come back out of the locker room to try to exchange information with the opposing team’s cheerleaders.”

“It’s completely unacceptable, in all areas of this program,” Morris replied. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Williams had seen Curl and Pulley “taking photos and talking with female members of Mississippi State’s spirit squad before the Razorbacks went through warmups.”

Morris echoed his response Monday, saying, “They will not be here today or yesterday or any part of this week for unacceptable behavior — actions that are completely unacceptable to anything we’re about.” The pair of defensive backs are not expected to play in Friday’s season finale at Missouri.

Curl, a sophomore, has started all 11 games for the Razorbacks, who have had a difficult season, going 2-9 and 0-7 in the SEC. Pulley, a junior, has started nine games and leads the team with three interceptions.

Asked about the episode after the lopsided loss Saturday, Arkansas senior linebacker Dre Greenlaw told to the Democrat-Gazette of pregame socializing with the opponent’s cheerleaders, “That’s not something I would do."

“Some people have got different focuses,” he added. “Obviously, you could see this game we weren’t in the right mind-set.”

Saying that Curl and Pulley “understand” that he is “very disappointed,” Razorbacks defensive coordinator John Chavis told reporters Monday, “Listen, it’s about perception. Here we are fighting to develop the kind of culture where you’re going to have a winning attitude by every guy that walks on that field, and I’m not questioning their character, but the perception was not very good."

