

Mitchell Trubisky looks for a receiver during the third quarter of Sunday night's victory over the Vikings. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears already faced one of the shortest possible NFL turnarounds, playing Sunday night at home and then again in the earliest of Thursday’s three Thanksgiving Day games, this time on the road.

Now, there’s a question about the status of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Chicago’s second-year starter has an injury to his right shoulder, apparently suffered on a hit by the Vikings' Harrison Smith after a five-yard run late in the game. Smith’s hit into Trubisky’s left shoulder drove his right shoulder into the ground; the safety was flagged for a personal foul on the play. The Bears will play in Detroit at 12:30 Eastern on Thursday.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Coach Matt Nagy told reporters Tuesday, “but I can’t make any promises. I hope he does [play]. He wants to play. I know that. But we’ve got to make sure in these situations we’re doing the right thing.”

Hard to say when Bears QB Mitch Trubisky hurt his shoulder vs. Vikings. But after his right arm/shoulder absorbed some force on Harrison Smith's personal foul, he kept his right arm tucked to his body & reached with his left hand--back-handed--for help up. He did throw once more. pic.twitter.com/axz7rJEPut — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) November 20, 2018

Nagy described Trubisky’s status as “day-to-day,” and said that if he can’t play, the Bears would start Chase Daniel in Detroit.

“I know that Chase, this is one of the reasons he’s here, if we get in a situation like this where we have to make a decision one way or the other,” Nagy said. “This is why you have a guy like Chase. You feel very comfortable with him. Chase understands. He’s the oldest guy on our team, so he’s got experience.”

