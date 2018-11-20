

Patrick Mahomes had an incredible game Monday night. There was just one catch: His team scored 51 points and lost. (Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press)

The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints are taking the NFL kicking and screaming into the future, a bright, shiny, giddy place in which defense is an afterthought, 1,000 yards of offense is routine and it’s just a matter of time, really, until a quarterback’s arm falls off on the field.

Two of those teams, the Chiefs and Rams, met in a wildly entertaining “Monday Night Football” game and, honestly, we wish it had never ended. With 1,001 yards total offense and 105 points, what’s not to love in a game in which viewers took bathroom breaks at their own peril? Well, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ quarterback, wasn’t too pleased despite throwing for 478 yards and six touchdowns. That’s because he also had five — five! — turnovers that, he admitted, “just changed the game.” Five turnovers will do that. Just ask Jay Cutler.

“I think I gave them 21 points, pretty much, through turnovers,” he told reporters after the Chiefs’ second loss of the season. “It’s kind of just like at the New England game [the other loss], you can’t give good teams points turning the ball over.”

[Analysis: Rams-Chiefs was the 'new NFL' in its most spectacular form yet]

Mahomes, who admitted “it sucks right now,” was on the other side of one of these games in college, when his Texas Tech team lost to Oklahoma and Baker Mayfield in a 66-59 thriller. “Someone asked me that earlier,” Mahomes said. “It didn’t really, for the most part. I mean if I don’t give them the 21 points the score isn’t as high probably either way. So just little mistakes that I made is just stuff you can’t do.” On Monday night, the game book shows that he lost two fumbles, was intercepted three times and sacked three times.

Despite that, the Chiefs had a chance with 50 seconds left. And Mahomes was intercepted by Lamarcus Joyner with 13 seconds left.

“Listen, he’s made enough of these that you have full trust in him doing it,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid told reporters. “But again, he’ll learn from that. Take a peek at it. We’ll study it. And see what he could’ve done better. The great thing about Patrick is that’s what he does. He’ll check every play out and evaluate it.”

Still, don’t lose track of Mahomes’s accomplishments. He has twice passed for six touchdowns in his first 12 career games and the NFL’s Media Research Department points out that, since 1950, only Ben Roethlisberger in 2014 and Y.A. Tittle in 1962 have had two games with six or more touchdown passes in a single season. Mahomes is, however, only 23 and maybe that showed a little at the end. Rams linebacker Dante Fowler said Mahomes’s study of the game will show that he “was a little rattled” especially over the final five minutes as the teams went wild in the fourth quarter, scoring 35 points.

“When you’re in situations like that, him being, I’ll say a rookie [in his first full year as the starter], in his first year in situations like that it’s kind of hard. We put the pressure on him and we did a good job.”

Which is not to say that the game, like the NFL, was totally devoid of defense. The Rams' Aaron Donald was stellar again, as Mahomes found out.

Aaron Donald this season, with a quarter remaining in Week 11:



• 14.5 sacks (Most in NFL)

• 28 QB hits (Most in NFL)

• 16 tackles for loss (Most in NFL)#Rams @RamsNFL @AaronDonald97 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 20, 2018

“A whole bunch of track stars on their team,” Fowler said. “But we were able to hold them down and get stop them and get to the quarterback. I feel like that was a big thing. AD [Aaron Donald] got two sack-fumbles and we got two touchdowns on defense. Those things matter the most. I feel like that was one of the key parts of the game.”

