

The Cleveland Cavaliers are parting ways with guard J.R. Smith. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are distancing themselves from J.R. Smith until the team can find a trading partner for the quirky veteran.

Smith and the team’s front office have been at odds since the offseason departure of LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers. But tensions rose even higher on Monday after Smith told The Athletic he thought Cleveland’s plan was to tank the 2018-19 season to secure a promising draft pick and rebuild in the post-James era.

“I don’t think the goal is to win. The goal isn’t to go out there and try to get as many wins as you can,” said Smith, who is in his 15th NBA season. “I think the goal is to develop and lose to get lottery picks. I think that was always the plan.”

Smith requested a trade earlier this season, but the team declined to move him. He is set to make $14.7 million in the third year of his four-year contract.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that J.R. Smith will no longer be with the team as the organization works with J.R. and his representation regarding his future,” the team said in a statement Tuesday.

The Cavaliers have the worst record in the NBA at 2-13. Star forward Kevin Love is out indefinitely after toe surgery, and backup guard Jordan Clarkson, who is averaging 15.4 points per game, is the team’s only healthy player averaging more than 14 points a game. The team already fired Coach Tyronn Lue, and has just three players left from the 2016 NBA championship team, which won the first title in franchise history.

Smith, 33, was seeing only 20 minutes of action per game; he hadn’t been used so little in more than a decade. He was also averaging a career-worst 6.7 points.

Smith was one of the lone remaining links to the 2016 championship. He was assigned a “three-and-D” role and became a fan favorite for his at-times carefree attitude on the court and exuberance off it. Relationships soured, though, after Cleveland struggled through the following regular season and revamped its roster at the trade deadline.

Trailing by one point in Game 1 of last year’s NBA Finals, Smith grabbed a rebound directly under the basket as time was running out. Instead of taking the game-winning shot, he dribbled the ball out to the perimeter, which kept the Cavaliers from getting off a final attempt.

Smith after the play told teammates, “I thought we were ahead."

“The organization wishes J.R. and his family well and appreciates and thanks him for his contributions in the community, to the team and his role in the 2016 NBA championship,” the Cavaliers said in their statement.

James and the Lakers will visit Cleveland for the first time on Wednesday night.

