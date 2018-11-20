

Jason Witten was honored by the Cowboys before the Nov. 5 “Monday Night Football” game in Arlington, Tex. (Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press)

The transition from the playing field to the broadcast booth has not been the smoothest for Jason Witten, the former Dallas Cowboys tight end who joined “Monday Night Football” this season.

In fairness to Witten, his former quarterback, Tony Romo, made it look ridiculously easy when he joined CBS last year. But while Romo’s games have been marked by enthusiasm and the ability to effectively explain plays and predict them, Witten’s have been notable for an unfortunate comparison of Saquon Barkley to O.J. Simpson, a gaffe about Aaron Rodgers and a comment about the NFL becoming too “left wing.” ESPN was left to explain that one and Witten told The Post’s Ben Strauss that “it was a mix-up in words. I was saying the pendulum was moving to the left and I guess the nerves of being a rookie — I mean trust me I would never get into rushing the passer and politics.”

On Monday night, he stepped into the booth for the most highly anticipated game of the year and, while it was an instant classic, his commentary didn’t quite measure up. To be sure, there were some high points, such as when Witten predicted a Tyreek Hill touchdown reception.

Nice call by @jasonwitten on that Tyreek Hill touchdown, pulling a mini-Romo by calling it before Patrick Mahomes threw the football. pic.twitter.com/p0bUdGAR9z — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) November 20, 2018

And there were downs.

Good effort, Jason Witten pic.twitter.com/T0dAbNY3V7 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 20, 2018

Those included the reliance on cliches, such as “they’re going to play to win.” He found it difficult to say the name of Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam and, for a game that featured more than 1,000 yards of total offense and 105 points, there were odd moments of dead air. Witten also praised Rams running back Todd Gurley at one point, just after he was tackled for a loss of yardage

Observers on social media were disappointed by a broadcast that did not measure up to the game.

Jason Witten just mentioned that Rams constantly put pressure on the defense.

Similarly, “Monday Night Football” constantly puts pressure on the viewers. — Norman Chad (@NormanChad) November 20, 2018

Gruden for Witten is the rare trade that hurt three teams. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) November 20, 2018

In December 1980, NBC decided to have an announcer-less broadcast between the Jets and Dolphins. It was a gimmick, and one that should have been revisited tonight. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) November 20, 2018

“Footing is so important, especially late at night” - Jason Witten pic.twitter.com/V4Vwcu7ii1 — The Bishop (@JoshHarris25) November 13, 2018

As for Witten, perpetrator of the line “Aaron Rodgers pulls another rabbit out of his head” last month, he just laughs about his gaffes, even as he works diligently to improve.

Aaron Rodgers pulls another rabbit out of his head!! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ 🐰 — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) October 16, 2018

“There have been some flubs. I’ve made mistakes. You try to own it. You embrace it,” he said in a conference call with reporters last week. “Hell, I’m not perfect. I’ve certainly had my fair share of mistakes on live television. More than anything else, you try to embrace it. You laugh at it. You smile at it.”

Unfortunately, he can’t just take a crash course at the Tony Romo School of Broadcasting. These things take time. “It’s a transition. I try not to take it too serious. I really try to embrace it and focus on improving. I understood when I took this job it was going to be hard, it was going to be a transition. Certainly with Tony and the success that he had I really try not to live in that world and fully embrace it and continue to get better and evaluate it, but I think with the flubs I certainly do not deny it, I don’t try to hide it and as you said, that’s really all you can do in those moments is self-deprecate and move forward. Over time I hope to improve and get better at it.”

.@Jasonwitten had an up-and-down game last night calling the spectacular #KCvsLAR match-up. But at least he was able to poke fun at himself. pic.twitter.com/emR5VRse4N — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) November 20, 2018

