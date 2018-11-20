

“They seem very committed to winning, and so am I,” James Paxton said of the Yankees. (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

Baseball’s hot stove was just waiting to be ignited, and a very likely suspect was happy to do the honors. The New York Yankees, always in the mix for top players, made the first major move of MLB’s offseason by acquiring pitcher James Paxton in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

In return, New York sent its top prospect, pitcher Justus Sheffield, plus outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams and another young pitcher, Erik Swanson, to Seattle. The Yankees had a stated intention of bolstering their starting rotation, and they may not be done, with some free agent arms thought to be on their shopping list.

Then, of course, there are those two position players, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, available for the right (i.e., exorbitant) price. Given the extended loss of shortstop Didi Gregorius to Tommy John surgery, and already with a well-stocked outfield, New York would figure to have a greater desire to add a slugging infielder such as Machado, but the allure of Harper’s star power cannot be discounted.

In Paxton, the Yankees get a 30-year-old left-hander who comes with some injury concerns but also with an arsenal that can often be overpowering to opposing hitters. In 160.1 innings, a career high, for the Mariners last season, he notched a 3.76 ERA, with 208 strikeouts to just 42 walks and two complete games.

Paxton earned an American League player of the week nod in May for a stretch in which he followed up a 16-strikeout performance, in just seven innings, with a 99-pitch no-hitter against the Blue Jays. The 6-4, 235-pound Canadian native, nicknamed “The Big Maple,” called the Yankees “a great fit” Monday, saying (via the AP), “They seem very committed to winning, and so am I.”

“I continue to try to work towards being healthy for an entire season,” he added. “All the injuries that I’ve had haven’t reoccurred. I’ve learned how to make sure those things don’t happen again through exercise or whatever. . . . And I think that my best baseball is still to come.”

Paxton is set to slot into a rotation featuring right-handers Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka and another lefty, CC Sabathia. The Yankees might try to deal away Sonny Gray, who had a disappointing 2018 campaign, and add a top free agent pitcher such as Patrick Corbin, Dallas Keuchel or J.A. Happ.

The Mariners won 89 games last season, but that still left them well behind the Houston Astros (103 wins) and the Oakland Athletics (97) in the AL West, and team is looking to rebuild on the fly. “Clearly we’ve opted 2019 be a year that we take a step back hoping to take two forward,” Seattle General Manager Jerry Dipoto said.

As usual, the Yankees have their eye on winning it all, never more so than following a triumph in the World Series by the archrival Red Sox. After coming in for the first time under MLB’s luxury tax threshold, it remains to be seen just how wide New York will now open its purse strings, but pursuits of both Harper and Machado are hardly out of the question, and it’s likely that the acquisition of Paxton was just the first offseason salvo fired by the Bronx Bombers.

