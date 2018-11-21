

Kevin Durant, left, said questions about his relationship with Draymond Green are now "always going to come back." (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Saying that teammate Draymond Green “says some crazy [expletive] out his mouth all the time,” Kevin Durant claimed that their much-publicized spat last week won’t affect his free agency decision. Durant, who can opt out of his contract with the Warriors after this season, also asserted that the episode might ultimately help Golden State’s chemistry.

In his first extensive public comments about his heated exchange with Green, which began during a game on Nov. 12 and resulted in the latter getting suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, Durant acknowledged that he had been “upset” with what his teammate said. After the two-time Finals MVP expressed frustration with Green for not getting him the ball at the end of regulation against the Clippers, Green reportedly called him an expletive several times and, of greater concern to the team, dared him to leave in free agency.

Durant had initially said that he was going to keep this thoughts on the matter “in-house,” saying that “[expletive] happens in the NBA” and, “We’re trying to move on.” After Green returned to the lineup for a loss Thursday against the Rockets and the subject of their dispute was brought back to Durant’s attention, he tersely told reporters, “Don’t ask me about that again.”

Green, true to his garrulous nature, had more to say at the time, including that he and Durant discussed the incident and were “moving forward.” Green said, “I think there’s no secret that I am an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I play with that same emotion. Sometimes it gets the best of me and it doesn’t work to my favor. I’m going to live with that because it works in my favor to the good, as my résumé speaks and this team’s résumé speaks, more so than it doesn’t. So I’m never going to change who I am. I’m going to approach it the same way that I always do. Like I said, we’ll continue to move forward.”

On Tuesday, Durant was in a more expansive mood, telling Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that Green’s comments during the Clippers game wouldn’t be a factor for him because “at the end of the day, I’m just a ballplayer that’s just trying to be in a great environment to play basketball and groom my skills every day.”

“I never really felt like it was a problem, because I know Dray and he says some crazy [expletive] out his mouth all the time,” Durant added. “But on top of that, it was just that there was so much coming with it from the outside, and so much stuff that we have to answer now.”

The controversy over the argument and Green’s subsequent suspension quickly became the talk of the NBA and the wider sports world, and as it turned out, it was merely the start of a difficult week for Durant and his team. The loss in Houston was followed by two more defeats on the road, which Green sat out with a toe issue, in a rare downturn for a squad that has dominated the NBA since 2015 but suddenly finds itself struggling without an already injured Stephen Curry.

Earlier on Tuesday, Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA for cursing at a heckling fan during a loss Saturday in Dallas. A video clip showed the 2014 NBA MVP telling the fan, seated behind one of the baskets, to “watch the [expletive] game and shut the [expletive] up!”

Of the possibility, suggested by some observers, that the dispute last week could mark the beginning of the end of the Warriors' dynasty, Curry said on Saturday, “That’s not going to happen.” He added, “I think the way we’ve handled it as a team, the way Draymond’s handled it, the way KD’s handled it, it’s been nothing but professionalism. … Obviously, I don’t think they’ve had an incident to this level, but you don’t have the experiences that you’ve had and go through the journey that we’ve been on and let it be derailed by something like that.”

Durant echoed those sentiments on Tuesday, telling Haynes, “I was upset, but I know that I can’t hold on to something like this. I know that I’ve got to make a choice with myself, like how long are you going to be upset about this, to the point where you’re going to let it affect what you do on the floor or how you approach the game? Once it gets there now, I got to make a grown-man decision and tell myself, ‘Look, man, no matter what, you still got to come to work every single day. It’s going to work out. It’s going to figure itself out.’

"And I think everyone’s been handling it the best way they could and we’re just trying to move forward with it.”

Durant made it clear, though, that even though he “didn’t create any of this,” he was wary of continued questions about his relationship with Green, and what effect that might have on his plans for next season. “Now, it’s always going to come back, like, ‘Are they all right?' 'Man, he didn’t play well. Is he going to leave?’” he said. “Why do I even have to think about that at this point?”

As more than a few have pointed, though, if the uncertainty over Durant’s potential free agency was festering in the Warriors' locker room, then Green may have performed a beneficial act by bringing it out in the open, even if his methods left something to be desired. Durant seemed to agree, saying, “When you go through some adversity in your personal relationships and you kind of lay everything out on the table with that human, that person, you start to just really get an understanding for everything."

“I feel like we’ll all do that at some point,” he continued. “Not just me and Draymond, but I feel like just being with these guys for so long that you start to get comfortable.”

Read more from The Post:

The Wizards are a leaderless crew playing lifeless basketball. Something must change.

Wizards overcome 24-point deficit to top Clippers, yet clouds still hover

UFC fighter reportedly files for restraining order after alleged domestic assault

Let the side bets begin: Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods wager $200,000 on The Match’s first hole