

Phil Mickelson, left, said Tiger Woods “brings out an emotion in people that this sport craves, and we’re very appreciative of that.” (Harry How/Getty Images for The Match)

At a news conference Tuesday to promote their head-to-head showdown later in the week, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson didn’t exactly make like Conor McGregor and come armed with insulting taunts. Amid the praise they heaped on each other, though, the two golf superstars did make things interesting, right off the bat, by placing a $200,000 wager on the first hole.

Woods and Mickelson are playing for a winner-take-all purse of $9 million at the pay-per-view event, to be held Friday at Las Vegas’s Shadow Creek. At the same time, they’ll be making side bets along the way with their own money, and Mickelson was in no mood to wait until they actually hit the course to get that action going.

The wager came up after they were asked whether they had prepared ideas for what kind of bets they wanted to make and how “strategic” they would be about offering them. “I have a couple in which I know I’ll probably place in spots, but I think it’s also the ebb and flow of how the match goes,” replied the 42-year-old Woods.

“If Phil’s in a situation in which I feel he needs to feel a little more heat, or if I think I can make him a little more uncomfortable or think about what I just said, yeah, I’ll drop one on him. I think that’s going to be the fun part, is trying to figure out where I can gain an advantage, either through strategy or just timing.”

“I’ve thought a lot about this,” Mickelson, 48, said to laughs, “and there are spots out on the course that are some great spots for a little challenge. And the challenges are coming out our pockets, and I feel like the first hole is a great hole for me."

Turning to Woods, he said, “I’m willing to risk $100,000 that says I birdie the first hole. So that’s how good I feel heading into this match. You don’t have to take it, but I’m going to throw that out there."

"So you think you can make birdie on the first hole,” Woods said, to which Mickelson replied, “I know I’m going to make birdie on the first hole.”

“Double it,” Woods quickly said.

Turning back to the audience of reporters and others, Mickelson said with a smile, “Did you see how I baited him like that?” He crowed, “Yessss,” while pumping his fist. Woods laughed and then immediately began to plant negative thoughts in his opponent’s mind by pointing out ways he thought Mickelson could get into trouble on the hole.

Phil Mickelson bet $100k that he’ll birdie the first hole during The Match. Tiger doubled it.



Friday's going to be fun 😳 #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/61WqqRzaCj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2018

Shortly after that exchange, and following a crack by Mickelson in which he said, “Tiger is six years younger than I am, even though he doesn’t look it,” the pleasantries began in earnest.

Asked to divulge some of the things they admire about each other and what annoys them about each other, Woods pointed to Mickelson’s ability to “pull off shots that nobody would be willing to take without hesitation,” mentioning the latter’s famous shot off the pine straw at the 13th hole during the 2010 Masters. “Over the years, what’s annoyed me most is losing to him,” Woods said.

Fielding a question about what they thought each other’s “legacy to the game” would be, Mickelson went first and asserted, “Mine is easy: greatest of all time.”

“That’s an easy one for me,” he continued. “I’ve seen [Woods] do things with a golf ball that’s never been done. The performance at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach is the single greatest performance in the history of the game of golf, and possibly all of sports, and he continued to play at that level for a number of years.”

Woods returned the favor, calling Mickelson “one of the greatest players to ever pick up a golf club.” Woods praised the way his opponent has “done it for so long,” calling himself “an unfortunate living example” of how injuries inevitably interrupt lengthy careers but haven’t seem to have done so with Mickelson.

“Can we just appreciate the nice thing you just said about me?” Mickelson said with a smile. “Did ya’ll get that on tape?”

Continuing the discussion of what each has meant to the sport, Mickelson said, “I just know that in 1997, when Tiger came along, won the Masters, he turned pro in ’96, and the game took on a whole different meteoric rise. And the purses started to climb and the TV ratings started to climb, golf was on the front page of USA Today and it was a whole different revelation for the sport."

Mickelson referred to Woods’s struggles before this year with back injuries that kept him from playing competitively for long stretches, saying that “it was noticeable when he was away for a few years, and he comes back and plays so well this year.” He noted the extraordinary “reaction” to Woods’s win at September’s PGA championship, saying that the 14-time major winner “brings out an emotion in people that this sport craves, and we’re very appreciative of that.”

When not complimenting Woods, Mickelson was making self-deprecating remarks. Asked if Woods has been living in his head for 20 years, as Woods claimed last week, Mickelson replied, “Yeah, but there’s a lot of empty space in there.”

Both golfers showed up for the media session clad in familiar attire, with Mickelson wearing black clothes and Woods, notably, opting for the red-and-black look he dons for the final rounds of tournaments. Woods may be have been seeking an early psychological advantage with the sartorial choice, but Mickelson jokingly noted a way in which he was already facing an uphill climb.

A reporter referred to the official name of the event — “The Match: Tiger vs. Phil” — and asked if there had been any thought of possibly listing Mickelson’s name first. “That was my first loss,” Mickelson said to laughs. “And I’m trying to get it back even, 1-1, on Friday.”

