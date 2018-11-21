

Free agent shortstop Manny Machado is explaining what he meant when he said he wasn't "type of player that’s going to be ‘Johnny Hustle.'" (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

No, he’s not “Johnny Hustle." He’s Manny Machado, the free agent shortstop in line to sign one of the wealthiest contracts in Major League history this offseason.

But before he puts pen to paper, Machado offered an explanation to MLB.com about a controversial quote during the National League Championship Series.

After he didn’t run out a ground ball during Game 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers, Machado told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, “I’m not the type of player that’s going to be ‘Johnny Hustle,’ and run down the line and slide to first base and … you know, whatever can happen. That’s just not my personality, that’s not my cup of tea, that’s not who I am.”

The remark hung over his postseason performance, especially after he smacked a line drive off the left field wall in Game 3 of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox, but spent so much time admiring his blast that he had to settle for a single on what could have been an extra-base hit.

Manny Machado thought he had a home run on this swing...



It ended up only being a single. pic.twitter.com/ZF0ijtHdsa — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2018

Now Machado is walking back his “Johnny Hustle” statement, insisting “When I was asked that question, I was definitely on the defensive, and I was wrong to answer it the way that I did.”

“For me, I was trying to talk about how I’m not the guy who is eye wash,” he told MLB.com in an interview published Wednesday. “There’s a difference between fake hustle for show and being someone who tries hard to win. I’ve always been the guy who does whatever he can to win for his team.

“But I know how I said it and how that came across, and it’s something I take responsibility for. I look forward to talking with each GM and owner that we meet with about that, or any other questions they have.”

The Yankees, Phillies and Marlins are said to be the front-runners to land the 26 year-old, who broke into the big leagues with Baltimore as a third baseman, then moved to shortstop in 2018 before being traded at the deadline to Los Angeles.

If the Dodgers want to re-sign Machado — he hit .273 with 13 home runs and 42 runs batted in over 66 games in the National League — they’d have to figure out how to proceed with third baseman Justin Turner and star shortstop Corey Seager, who is returning from Tommy John surgery.

Machado is hoping to fetch a contract worth more than $300 million and could compete with Washington’s Bryce Harper for the offseason’s most lucrative deal.

