A UFC fighter filed for and was granted a temporary restraining order against her husband, per reports Tuesday, whom she accused of domestic abuse. The injuries Rachael Ostovich suffered in the alleged incident caused her withdrawal from a scheduled flyweight match in January with Paige VanZant.

According to Hawaii News Now, Ostovich said in her filing that Arnold Berdon, her husband who is also an MMA fighter, “punched me repeatedly in the head, face and ribs.” The alleged incident occurred over the weekend, with Ostovich’s manager saying that the 27-year-old suffered a broken orbital bone.

Ostovich was reportedly hospitalized Sunday and released the next day. According to MMA Fighting, Honolulu police have opened a second-degree assault investigation and said that the alleged assault was preceded by an argument.

A source close to Berdon, per TMZ Sports, said that he intends to claim he was attacked first and was defending himself. Also 27, the 5-9, 135-pound bantamweight has been fighting recently for Titan FC and Victory FC.

Having begun her professional career in 2014 and moved from Invicta to two appearances on the UFC’s competition-reality show, “The Ultimate Fighter,” Ostovich (4-4) was set to face VanZant (7-4) at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Their matchup would have taken place on the UFC’s first card with its new rights deal with ESPN.

The UFC is seeking a replacement for Ostovich to fight VanZant on the January card, per MMA Fighting. Her management company, Sucker Punch Entertainment, released a statement early Tuesday morning in which it said that a “very unfortunate incident occurred Sunday night” with Ostovich.

“Rachael is now home from the hospital with her family and will be going back for further check ups on her orbital,” the company said. “The family would like to ask for some privacy as they sort through this matter. We would like to thank the UFC for all their support on this matter as well as the fans and media for your concern.”

In her TRO (per HNN), Ostovich claimed that Berdon’s assault on her left her coughing up blood, gasping for breath and nauseous. She said she escaped from their residence via a balcony and that Berdon had previously attacked her in May, “leaving bruises on her leg” in that incident.

The TRO is set to expire on May 18, 2019. A spokesman for the UFC said his company would have no comment at this time.

Read more from The Post:

UFC fighter who bragged about slapping Conor McGregor has suspension extended

Let the side bets begin: Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods wager $200,000 on The Match’s first hole

The Wizards are a leaderless crew playing lifeless basketball. Something must change.

Long-term ramifications of Alex Smith injury remain unclear for Redskins