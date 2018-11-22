

USC Coach Clay Helton makes this dejected face a lot. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

Thanks to the eminently reasonable minds on the U.S. Supreme Court, sports gambling is now allowed in any state that wants to pursue it, and so far New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia and Mississippi have joined Nevada in offering the enterprise in full. More people will be rushing to the windows as college football season gets into full swing, and we’re here to help — hopefully! — with a few things to keep in mind.

For starters, consider that trends should not be considered predictive, especially considering college football’s constant turnover, and anyone who blindly places a bet solely because of them is unlikely to come out ahead. Think of them merely as something to consider as you go about making your picks.

The point spreads you’ll see below were taken Thursday from the consensus lines at VegasInsider.com. Historical point spreads provided by Covers.com. All times Eastern.

Every underdog has its day (except maybe USC)

Clay Helton’s job security at USC seems tenuous at best entering Saturday’s regular season finale at home against Notre Dame. The Trojans are 5-6 and need to upset the Fighting Irish to earn a bowl bid. Should Helton be shown the door, gamblers everywhere likely will be shedding one tiny tear.

You see, Helton’s USC’s teams have been straight garbage as underdogs, the pre-eminent auto-fade of the past few years.

Date Game Final score Did USC cover 10-20-18 USC (+6.5) at Utah Utah 41, USC 28 No 9-15-18 USC (+3) at Texas Texas 37, USC 14 No 9-8-18 USC (+4.5) at Stanford Stanford 17, USC 3 No 12-29-17 USC (+10) vs. Ohio State (Cotton Bowl) Ohio State 24, USC 7 No 10-21-17 USC (+4) at Notre Dame Notre Dame 49, USC 14 No 11-12-16 USC (+10) at Washington USC 26, Washington 13 Yes(!) 9-23-16 USC (+2.5) at Utah Utah 31, USC 27 No 9-17-16 USC (+7.5) at Stanford Stanford 27, USC 10 No 9-3-16 USC (+13.5) vs. Alabama (neutral site) Alabama 52, USC 6 No 12-5-15 USC (+4.5) vs. Stanford (Pac-12 title game) Stanford 41, USC 22 No 11-21-15 USC (+3) at Oregon Oregon 48, USC 28 No 10-17-15 USC (+6) at Notre Dame Notre Dame 41, USC 31 No

There you have it: Since Helton took over for Steve Sarkisian midway through the 2015 season, the Trojans are 1-11 both straight-up and against the spread as underdogs, failing to cover by 13.9 points on average.

On Saturday, USC is an 11-point home underdog against No. 3 Notre Dame, giving gamblers perhaps one last chance to fade the Trojans before this glorious era ends (USC also is 5-17-1 ATS overall in its last 22 games).

Rivalry Week notes

Some of the country’s more heated rivals square off on the final weekend of the regular season. Here are a few trends to chew over (thanks to VSin’s Steve Makinen):

Egg Bowl, Mississippi State (-11) at Mississippi: Underdogs are 5-1 straight-up and ATS in the last six meetings.

War on I-4, Central Florida (-14) at South Florida: The Bulls have covered the spread in seven of the last nine meetings.

Paul Bunyan’s Axe, Minnesota (+10.5) at Wisconsin: The over is 15-3 in the last 18 meetings.

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, Georgia Tech (+17) at Georgia: The road team is 17-2-1 ATS in this game since 1998.

Governor’s Cup, Kentucky (-17) at Louisville: The road team has covered the spread in nine of the last 10 meetings.

Holy War, BYU (+12) at Utah: The road team is on a 6-1-1 ATS run.

Battle of the Jeweled Shillelagh, Notre Dame (-11) at USC: The favorite has both won and covered in the last six meetings.

Weather report

Keep tabs on the forecasts for the following games, which might be played in conditions that could affect the scoring (windy games, especially, may put a damper on things).

Nebraska at Iowa, noon Friday: rain, wind (53.5 over/under)

Houston at Memphis, noon Friday: wind, possible second-half rain (75)

Texas at Kansas, noon Friday: wind, showers (49)

Oregon at Oregon State, 4 p.m. Friday: wind, showers (69)

Baylor at Texas Tech, noon Saturday: wind (65)

Southern Mississippi at UTEP, 3 p.m. Saturday: wind (44.5)

SMU at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m. Saturday: wind (57.5)

Oklahoma State at TCU, 8 p.m. Saturday: wind (56)

