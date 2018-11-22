

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan will try to heave their way past Ohio State, something that hasn't much of late. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan seemingly cannot be budged from their College Football Playoff positions, and now it’s the last week of the regular season. If there’s going to be any true chaos this season, the time is probably now.

All times Eastern.

Thursday

Time Game TV 3:30 p.m. Colorado State at Air Force CBS Sports Network 7:30 p.m. No. 18 Mississippi State at Mississippi ESPN

The Egg Bowl rivalry between Mississippi State and Mississippi has always run hot even if neither of the teams have been all that relevant outside of the Magnolia State over the decades: The last time either the Bulldogs or Rebels finished in the top 10 was 1969. Neither side has been all that dominant against the other in recent years, either, with the series tied at 14 wins apiece since 1990 and Mississippi State holding a scant 597-595 scoring edge over that span. Mississippi is offering buy-one, get-one-free tickets to the game, which seems weird for a rivalry game, but perhaps not when you consider both the fact that it’s on Thanksgiving as usual, plus the fact that the 5-6 Rebels will be sitting out bowl season this year because of NCAA sanctions and thus are playing out the string.

Friday

Time Game TV Noon Houston at Memphis ABC Noon Nebraska at Iowa Fox Noon No. 14 Texas at Kansas Fox Sports 1 Noon Akron at Ohio CBS Sports Network Noon Buffalo at Bowling Green ESPNU 2:30 p.m. Arkansas at Missouri CBS 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech ABC 3:30 p.m. East Carolina at Cincinnati CBS Sports Network 4 p.m. Oregon at Oregon State Fox Sports 1 4:15 p.m. No. 9 Central Florida at South Florida ESPN 8 p.m. No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia ESPN 8:30 p.m. No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State Fox

Texas’s game at Kansas wouldn’t usually be worth mentioning in this space, though the Longhorns will clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a victory. But there are a few side stories of note, the first being Les Miles’s impending arrival in Lawrence after this season. His introductory news conference on Sunday was a profound oratorical display:

There’s also the fact that, because Kansas prohibits live-animal mascots, Bevo XV will not be on hand. It’s just the second time in the past 73 years that Texas’s beloved steer mascot will miss the Thanksgiving week game. But anyone who needs their Bevo fix needs only to wait until Christmas morning, when the Longhorn Network (yes, it’s still a thing that exists somewhere in the depths of your cable lineup) will air five hours of nothing but a live stream of Bevo roaming his habitat along with his barnyard friends, accompanied by Christmas music. If you ever have struggled for a reason to ever watch the Longhorn Network, this is your moment. . . .

Central Florida this week became the first Group of 5 member ever to ascend into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings, and its first game with such a digit next to its name is the annual War on I-4 clash with South Florida. One can only hope it’s as captivating as last year’s contest, when the Knights and Bulls combined for 1,186 yards in a 49-42 UCF win. The Knights enter with a national-best 23-game winning streak, with all but one of their victories this season coming by double digits. South Florida has lost four straight after a 7-0 start against one of the nation’s easiest schedules. All four losses have come by double digits, the Bulls wilting against the stronger portion of the AAC. . . .

The Oklahoma-West Virginia winner will advance to the Big 12 title game, and the teams will run it back at JerryWorld on Dec. 1 if the Mountaineers win Friday and Kansas somehow beats Texas. As of Wednesday morning, Vegas bookmakers had set the over/under for this one at 84, and for good reason. The Sooners have scored at least 45 points in seven straight games. By extending the streak to eight, they would join Baylor of 2011-12 as the only FBS teams since 1980 to put together such a run. But Oklahoma’s defense remains dreadful, even after coordinator Mike Stoops got the ax in early October: The Sooners have allowed at least 40 points in three straight games. West Virginia, meanwhile, has put up at least 41 points in four straight but also has allowed at least 41 in two of its last three. . . .

Washington has beaten Washington State in the Apple Cup five straight times, but the Cougars enter Friday night’s game as a three-point favorite and with hopes of a College Football Playoff berth. They’ll have to beat the Huskies, defeat Utah in the Pac-12 title game and then hope that a bunch of teams ahead of them in the CFP poll — namely Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma and LSU — lose another game to reach the playoff. There are multiple reasons this would be a fun, good thing, and not only because Washington State Coach Mike Leach is the sport’s most preeminent weirdo. Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew has become something of a folk hero in Pullman thanks to both his stats (he’s thrown for 36 touchdowns and just seven interceptions) and for his proud, full facial hair. It’s to the point where people are writing songs about him. Behold “The Mississippi Mustache”:

Saturday

Time Game TV Noon No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State Fox Noon No. 11 Florida at Florida State ABC Noon No. 20 Syracuse at Boston College ESPN Noon Purdue at Indiana ESPN2 Noon Navy at Tulane ESPNU Noon Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia SEC Network Noon Baylor at Texas Tech Fox Sports 1 Noon Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports Network 12:20 p.m. North Carolina State at North Carolina WDCA-20 (in D.C. area) 12:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 3 p.m. Stanford at UCLA Pac-12 Network 3:30 p.m. Auburn at No. 1 Alabama CBS 3:30 p.m. Maryland at No. 12 Penn State ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 24 Pittsburgh at Miami ESPN 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Wisconsin ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Temple at Connecticut ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Illinois at No. 19 Northwestern Big Ten Network 3:30 p.m. Arizona State at Arizona Fox Sports 1 3:30 p.m. SMU at Tulsa CBS Sports Network 4 p.m. Rutgers at Michigan State Fox 4 p.m. Tennessee at Vanderbilt SEC Network 7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson ESPN 7 p.m. No. 15 Kentucky at Louisville ESPN2 7 p.m. San Jose State at Fresno State ESPNU 7 p.m. Kansas State at No. 25 Iowa State Fox Sports 1 7 p.m. Colorado at California Pac-12 Network 7:30 p.m. No. 7 LSU at No. 22 Texas A&M SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame at Southern Cal ABC 8 p.m. Oklahoma State at TCU Fox 9:30 p.m. Nevada at UNLV CBS Sports Network 10 p.m. BYU at No. 17 Utah Fox Sports 1 10:15 p.m. No. 21 Utah State at No. 23 Boise State ESPN 10:30 p.m. Hawaii at San Diego State ESPNU

Michigan-Ohio State has a different tenor this season because, for the first time in what seems like forever, the Wolverines have the upper hand. Michigan is favored in the matchup for the first time since 2004 (it was giving 4.5 points as of Wednesday morning). The Buckeyes haven’t been a home underdog since a game against Wisconsin in 2011, which also happens to be the last time that Michigan defeated Ohio State. The Buckeyes also haven’t been a home underdog against Michigan since 2004, when they defeated the favored Wolverines, 37-21, and kick-started their run of dominance over their neighbor to the north (13 wins in the last 14 meetings). Nonetheless, Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t making any victory predictions like he did as the Wolverines' quarterback in 1986, backing it up in a 26-24 win. “I don’t think about that,” he said this week, per the Associated Press. “It’s been a long time since. There’s not much to say about that. I can’t remember what it was or what it was that really made me say that or do that.” . . .

Alabama has been unbeaten entering its Iron Bowl matchup with Auburn six times in Nick Saban’s 11 completed seasons at the helm of the Crimson Tide and again has a perfect record entering this year’s game. But the Tigers have won two of those six meetings: The infamous “Kick Six” game in 2013 and last year’s 26-14 victory. Those two Auburn teams had a combined three losses entering the Iron Bowl, however, and this year’s version has four. One big matchup problem facing the Tigers is pass protection: They’ve given up a sack on 9.2 percent of their passing-down situations, which ranks 87th nationally. Alabama’s defense ranks second in that category, notching a sack on 15.3 percent of its opponents' passing downs, and has 37 sacks total, which ranks sixth nationally. . . .

It’s not entirely clear whether Clay Helton will be coaching for his job when Southern Cal hosts Notre Dame, but the Trojans certainly seem to be heading in the wrong direction: They’ve gone from 21-6 in his first two full seasons — with Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl appearances — to 5-6 and needing an upset of the Fighting Irish to earn a postseason bid this season. USC last missed out on a bowl game because of a losing record and not because of NCAA sanctions in 2000, and Paul Hackett got the boot after that 5-7 campaign. USC was listed as an 11-point underdog as of Wednesday morning, and that’s a scenario under which Helton’s Trojans teams have struggled: They’re 1-11 both straight-up and against the spread when they aren’t favored. In any case, Helton will be coaching amid reports that USC might be interested in hiring James Franklin away from Penn State. Stay tuned.

