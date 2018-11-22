

Could it be that the NFL is actually lightening up?

The league has gone from relaxing its rigid “don’t make me turn this car around” rules surrounding end zone celebrations to “celebrating celebrations,” as the NFL puts it. In one of the more meta moves of the year, it has launched @GetYaPopcorn on Twitter and Instagram, an account dedicated to all the ways that guys go crazy after putting six points on a scoreboard. It’s like a Red Zone of goofy, giddy fun and, if you’re looking at the NFL and thinking “who are these guys,” you’re not alone.

It’s so meta that it would be borderline hypocritical if the NFL, with its gaudy offensive explosions, weren’t already undergoing a modern metamorphosis. After all, the NFL is now celebrating celebrations for which it docked players’ paychecks, a move that isn’t likely to sit well with the NFL Players Association. Never mind that fine money has always gone to charity — the league is now capitalizing on their losses. For instance, it cheekily shared a clip calling Joe Horn “a legend” for celebrating by using a cellphone he’d hidden in 2003. That little move cost Horn $30,000 because it was his second infraction that season. The Saints’ Michael Thomas, who paid tribute to it Nov. 5 with the same move, and reportedly was fined the same amount.

Joe Horn's a legend for this one 😂📞#GetYaPopcorn pic.twitter.com/KHRv2EXbwQ — Get Ya Popcorn (@GetYaPopcorn) November 17, 2018

It’s worth taking a deep breath and remembering why the NFL lost its funny bone in the first place. There had been a few ugly celebrations, such as the time when the Vikings’ Randy Moss pretended to drop his drawers and moon the Lambeau Field crowd during a 2005 playoff game. Moss, who was making nearly $6 million that season, was unbothered by a $10,000 fine. “Ain’t nothing but 10 grand. What’s 10 grand, to me?” he said at the time. In 2006, the NFL cracked down, banning the use of props and putting into effect a 15-yard penalty for excessive celebrations. In 2014, it abolished dunking on the goal posts and displays that were “prolonged” or involved foreign objects, falling to the ground, using the ball as a prop, or two or more players performing premeditated choreography.

The rise of social media, which captured all the creativity, put the NFL in a tricky spot because it knew full well that fans loved the entertainment even if players took it too far at times, as when Seattle’s Doug Baldwin mimed taking a bowel movement during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. Its own network went on to carry a show recapping the best celebrations. It all led to confusion and ridicule when the Steelers’ Antonio Brown cited Key and Peele’s “two-pump celebration” sketch, featuring Hingle McCringleberry.

That led to a relaxation of rules in 2017. Snow angels were okay; twerking was not. It was again okay to use the football as a prop, to celebrate on the ground, to do group demonstrations. Of course, officials can still penalize celebrations they consider to be taunting or unsportsmanlike or prolonged.

Which brings us to increasingly creative displays in which players have joined together to impersonate the Rockettes, pretend to be playing in an orchestra, are bowling pins or Rock’em, Sock’em robots. As long as there’s no taunting or anything obscene, the NFL is fine with showing its wild and crazy side.

