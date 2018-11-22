

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will spend the day after Thanksgiving playing golf for money. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

On Friday, either Phil Mickelson or Tiger Woods will see his riches grow from the outrageous to the obscene, thanks to The Match, the long-ballyhooed, $9 million, winner-take-all, 18-hole match between two golfers who haven’t always been the best of buddies.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of money,” Mickelson told Golf’s Alan Shipnuck in August. “No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone.”

But think of it this way: It can also put one of them into an even more superior comfort zone.

The golfers will make side bets along the way, with those sums going to charities. That led to some headlines earlier this week when the longtime rivals wagered $200,000 on the first hole.

[Let the side bets begin: Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods wager $200,000 on The Match’s first hole]

“I’m willing to risk $100,000 that says I birdie the first hole,” Mickelson said during a joint news conference. “So that’s how good I feel heading into this match. You don’t have to take it, but I’m going to throw that out there.”

"So you think you can make birdie on the first hole,” Woods said, to which Mickelson replied, “I know I’m going to make birdie on the first hole.”

“Double it,” Woods answered.

If that media event occasionally felt forced, just wait.

“Can you get in Phil Mickelson’s head,” Woods was asked this month.

“Well, I’ve been in Phil’s head for 20-some-odd years,” Woods replied with a laugh. “Just look at the W total.”

Tiger Woods is a savage. RIP Phil. pic.twitter.com/pMqzvGOTl7 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) November 17, 2018

What: An 18-hole, winner-take-all, $9 million, mano-a-mano match-play event between two of golf’s aging yet most ferocious competitors.

When: Friday, 3 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Shadow Creek Golf Course, about 15 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip.

How to watch: The match is available on a pay-per-view basis via the major cable and satellite providers. For $19.99, live stream the match through Turner’s streaming platform B/R Live and AT&T’s DirecTV and U-verse. For $30, there’s a 4K HDR broadcast through AT&T. There’s no public access to the event, but VIPs will be invited by the MGM Resorts, which runs Shadow Creek. There also will be a pro-am for a select group.

I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

The announcers: Turner Sports veteran Ernie Johnson will provide the play-by-play, and Peter Jacobsen and Darren Clarke will be the color commentators. Charles Barkley, known for the atrocity that is his golf swing, and actor Samuel L. Jackson will be special guests during the pre-match coverage and during the actual competition.

Why they’re playing: These two gentlemen have had a famously frosty relationship over the years. They’ve mellowed, they love to gamble and . . . did we mention the $9 million (plus those side bets and other wagers)? “We’re going to have little challenges that can maybe get in each others' heads,” Mickelson said during a TNT interview. “You have a downhill putt? I’ll bet you 50 Gs that you miss it.” Both players plan to donate some of the proceeds to charity, with Mickelson selecting the Children of the 58 Fund and the Las Vegas Shriners and Woods picking his own foundation and other charities.

Why you should watch: The golfers, according to Golf.com, will be mic’d up, as will their caddies, so put earmuffs on the kiddos and enjoy.

The odds: As of early this week, bookmakers had installed Woods as a -220 favorite to win (in other words, you have to bet $220 to win $100). Mickelson is listed as a +180 underdog (bet $100 to win $180).

Read more from The Post:

Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to California wildfire recovery

UFC fighter reportedly files for restraining order after alleged domestic assault

Through 11 weeks of the NFL season, Drew Brees is the clear-cut MVP

Jared Jeffries was a rising NBA executive, then he decided to embrace esports