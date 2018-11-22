

Markelle Fultz started the 76ers' first 15 games this season, but was moved to a reserve role after they traded for Jimmy Butler. (Aaron Gash/Associated Press)

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Markelle Fultz’s agent told the Philadelphia 76ers that the former No. 1 overall pick would not play or practice with the team until his shoulder was examined by a specialist early next week. To judge from a report published Wednesday, someone in Fultz’s camp is now letting it be known that he’d rather not return to Philadelphia at all.

That’s according to The Athletic, which cited sources with knowledge of Fultz’s thinking in reporting that he “would prefer a fresh start with a new team.” Apparently those sources didn’t include the agent, Raymond Brothers, who told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday that he has “given no indication to [76ers General Manager] Elton Brand or anyone else that Markelle would prefer to be traded,” adding, “My focus is to get Markelle healthy. End of story.”

The Athletic also reported, per league sources, that in addition to Fultz’s well-chronicled issues with his right shoulder, he is dealing with an injury to his right wrist that is contributing to his problems shooting the ball. The 20-year-old guard has gained notice recently for some unorthodox free throw motions, including a double-pump and a pre-shot routine in which he moved the basketball back and forth between his hands before quickly tossing it toward the hoop.

This is worse than we have ever seen Fultz's free throw form look. pic.twitter.com/FhCYpNpd5b — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 13, 2018

Surely Markelle Fultz is just messing with us now.... (though, it was the smoothest free throw we’ve seen from him in a while). pic.twitter.com/d2GDQ6Cyg1 — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) November 17, 2018

Damn Jae Crowder mimicking Markelle Fultz free throw



You hate to see somebody go through this



🎥 @HoHighlights pic.twitter.com/Ag4mldRZow — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 17, 2018

“It’s something I added right now. Just trial and error,” Fultz said Saturday of the pre-shot routine. “It’s been working nice for me so I’m going to stick with it for now.”

According to The Athletic, citing a source familiar with the matter, the routine is meant to help Fultz “block out the yips,” from which he has been suffering as a result of his injuries. The website reported that its source said concerns about his physical condition have caused Fultz to “double clutch, or hesitate, fearful the ball may slip,” and that “it is as much a mental hurdle as it is a physical one.”

Fultz reportedly experiences occasional discomfort when he brings the ball from chest level to its set point before release, and The Athletic claimed that, at least in the recent past, he was “experiencing sensation issues in his right thumb” which made it difficult to grip the ball. A shooting coach with whom Fultz worked earlier this year said recently on Twitter that the player is “still not healthy,” but he subsequently deleted the tweet and 76ers officials have not been publicly of the same opinion.

“This news about his shoulder, it did catch me off guard,” Philadelphia Coach Brett Brown said Tuesday (via the AP). “If it’s that real, and he needs to go see a further sort of consultation, then we support him.”

“There’s nothing that we saw medically that didn’t allow him to play,” said Brand. “[Fultz] played last night. He played two nights ago. Ever since Jimmy Butler came and he wasn’t starting, I felt he played pretty well. I was proud of the way he bounced back from a lot of things.”

After injuries — and possibly, as was widely speculated, confidence issues related to his injury and shooting problems — limited Fultz to just 14 games in his rookie season, he had appeared in all 19 of the 76ers' contests this season before missing Wednesday’s home matchup with the Pelicans. He had started the first 15 games before being moved to the bench after the team traded for Butler.

In Fultz’s most recent game, a home win over the Suns, he played barely over seven minutes, with Brown giving T.J. McConnell more time in the backup point guard role. For the season, Fultz is averaging 8.2 points in 22.5 minutes, with 3.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds, and he has been notably shy about shooting from the outside, attempting just 14 three-point shots total and making four.

The disappointing play, in concert with the ongoing and decidedly mysterious injury problems, could make it difficult for Philadelphia to get back much value if they decide to trade away Fultz. However, particularly after the acquisition of Butler, giving the team a third star to complement Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers may well have reached a point of agreement that the best thing for all parties would be to find Fultz a change of scenery.

Read more from The Post:

NBA roundtable: Venting about these dang Wizards edition

Kevin Durant says Draymond Green comments won’t affect free agency decision

The nation’s top running back recruit is changing positions. ‘Smart guy,’ says Adrian Peterson.

Sometimes backup quarterbacks are backups for a reason. But sometimes . . .