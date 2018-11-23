

Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz was bloody pleased during his postgame interview. (Big Ten Network)

Pictured above is Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz, and, yes, he is shown bleeding from the mouth during a live Big Ten Network interview after his Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska Friday afternoon, 31-28.

The Huskers had battled back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28 with a touchdown and two-point conversion. But Iowa marched down the field on its final possession for a game-winning field goal as time expired, and that left Ferentz, 63, pretty fired up.

In the celebration afterward, Iowa’s winningest football coach collided with quarterback Nate Stanley, which seemed to split open Ferentz’s lip.

“I just head-butted Stanley,” Ferentz said. “Not intentionally, he got me. I don’t think he saw me. That one’s easy to live with.”

He got headbutted in the postgame celebration, but the @HawkeyeFootball head coach didn't let that ruin the interview: pic.twitter.com/vWIB0kU7CR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 23, 2018

Stanley connected with T.J. Hockenson for 10 yards on a 4th-and-eight with 42 seconds left to put Iowa in field goal range. Miguel Recinos made a 41-yard field goal two plays later on the game’s final play.

The win should land the Hawkeyes in a plum bowl game. Many experts have them projected to play in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on New Year’s Eve.

But the win also triggered a monetary perk for Ferentz: Any time Iowa wins eight or more games, a $500,000 incentive in his contract goes into effect. Not bloody bad.

Reminder: Kirk Ferentz gets a $500,000 bonus if Iowa beats Nebraska today. pic.twitter.com/Xz600lYU5B — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 23, 2018

