

Kyrie Irving isn't a fan of Thanksgiving because of his Native American heritage. (Greg M. Cooper/USA Today Sports)

It’s been a frustrating season so far for the Boston Celtics, who sit in a tie for seventh place in the Eastern Conference at 9-9, and things may have reached a nadir with Wednesday night’s home loss to the 5-14 New York Knicks, Boston’s third straight defeat.

After the game, a reporter wished all-star point guard Kyrie Irving a Happy Thanksgiving as he departed the locker room. Irving responded by thanking the reporter, according to MassLive’s Tom Westerholm, but then said he doesn’t celebrate the holiday.

“F--- Thanksgiving,” Irving said.

The next morning, Irving wrote on Twitter that he “meant no disrespect” and was speaking out of frustration with the night’s loss.

Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE. 🔺👁 — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2018

Irving told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin that his opposition to Thanksgiving stems from his Native American heritage, which he has embraced in recent years. Irving’s mother, who passed away when he was 4 years old, was a descendant of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. He has a tattoo of the tribe’s logo on his back and last season tweeted his support of Native Americans who were protesting the placement of the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. This past summer, he took part in a Sioux naming ritual in South Dakota and was given the name Little Mountain.

