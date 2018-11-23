

Lamar Jackson eluding Bengals defenders was a common sight last Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh announced Friday that rookie Lamar Jackson will get his second career start at quarterback on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

“I’m counting on Lamar being the starter,” he told reporters. “I think that’s pretty straight forward.”

The move hardly came as a surprise considering that veteran Joe Flacco had not practiced all week with the hip injury that kept him out of Sunday’s win over the Bengals, which halted a three-game losing streak and kept the Ravens (5-5) in the hunt for an AFC wild-card berth. While Jackson’s passing numbers weren’t exactly eye-popping — he completed 13 of 19 throws for just 150 yards and an interception — he also had 26 carries for 119 yards. It was the most rushing attempts by any quarterback since 1960, and the most rushing yards for a quarterback making his first career start since the NFL-AFL merger.

[One more strong start for Lamar Jackson could signal the end of the Joe Flacco era in Baltimore]

Gus Edwards, also a Ravens rookie, added 115 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. Jackson and Edwards became the first rookie teammates to each rush for at least 100 yards in the same game since the Saints' Chuck Muncie and Tony Galbreath in 1976.

The Raiders are allowing 142.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 31st out of 32 NFL teams (the Bengals are the lone team below Oakland).

“That’s just a credit to the players,” Harbaugh said this week. “I just feel like however you move the ball is good. There are different ways to do it, and you do it based on your personnel and what’s available to you as a coach. You try to figure that out — who you’re playing against and what your guys can do well.

“You want it to be a mix, you know, both. Sometimes you do well at it, and sometimes you don’t. But in the end, it’s a player’s game. The players deserve the credit for running the ball so well.”

Assuming Flacco eventually recovers from his hip injury this season, Harbaugh will face a vexing question about his starting quarterback in both the short- and long-term. If Jackson again leads the team to a win Sunday and beyond, it will become harder for Harbaugh to go back to Flacco, the team’s starter since his rookie season in 2008. Flacco, who has just 12 touchdown passes and an 84.2 passer rating this season, will soon turn 34 and will count $26.5 million against the Ravens’ salary cap next season if they keep him. By trading or cutting him, they would save $10.5 million in cap space.

