

Missouri Coach Barry Odom is treating fans to $138,425 worth of tickets for Friday's game against Arkansas. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Since Missouri left the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference in 2012, the Tigers began playing rival Arkansas in their final regular season game and scheduling the matchup on Black Friday.

It’s supposed to be a fun new tradition for both teams. The schools are only four hours apart, a short road trip in the Midwest, and fans can mark the game on their calendar every year, on the same day. The Tigers and Razorbacks play for the “Battle Line Trophy,” shaped like the 350-mile border between the two states.

But one side effect of the fixture’s annual date: None of the students are in town. They’re all home on Thanksgiving break. This rivalry, which is only 6 years old, is thus played inside a sometimes empty stadium.

So on his weekly radio show this week, Missouri Coach Barry Odom offered a solution this year: he’d buy $25 general admission tickets for any fans who requested them.

Tigers fans took Odom up on the offer. More than 5,000 requested tickets to the game, totaling up a $138,425 price tag for the coach, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Barry Odom says on Tiger Talk that’s he’s prepared to buy fans tickets to the Black Friday game against Arkansas. Call TSF if you’re interested. Odom jokes the first caller gets to call the first play against the Hogs. Wants it to be an RPO, he’s joking. — Alex Schiffer (@TheSchiffMan) November 16, 2018

“You’d like for any time you play at home for the place to be at capacity,” Odom said, via the Post-Dispatch. “That’s one of the goals I have to get done, to eventually build it to that. The element of having the fans behind you playing at home always gives you an advantage. The emotion of the game, [the] pageantry and passion of our league and fan bases, that’s part of what makes it really unique. For our seniors, they’re going to remember every aspect of their last home game. You’d like for the support to be there.”

General admission seats are hallowed ground at Mizzou’s Faurot Field. Fans sit on the grass lawn at the north end zone and around a giant M made of rocks. The view is largely unobstructed, and by the second half, most ticket ushers are nice enough to let you sit wherever you want in the rest of the stadium.

Odom’s purchase represents close to 10 percent of Missouri’s average football attendance last season. Only 52,000 fans turned out on average for each Tigers home game, about half the attendance at Texas A&M, Alabama and Louisiana State home games.

Still, attendance might not be great for this year’s Battle Line rivalry game. It was 46 degrees and raining at kickoff in Columbia, Mo.

