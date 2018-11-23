

Mississippi State Coach Joe Moorhead tries to get his team off the field after their Egg Bowl win over Ole Miss. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

College football’s Rivalry Week got off to a brawl-filled start Thursday night as Mississippi State and Mississippi got into numerous skirmishes during their annual Egg Bowl game in Oxford.

At the end of the third quarter, the Rebels appeared to score a touchdown on a 41-yard pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown (the score was later wiped out after replay showed that Ole Miss did not get the snap off before the quarter ended). Brown and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram tussled for the ball after Brown had crossed the goal line, sparking a bench-clearing brawl.

The referees made a novel ruling, assessing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to every player on both teams. Four players were ejected: Mississippi State safety Jamal Peters, cornerback Cameron Dantzler and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (who already had been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct earlier in the game), along with Ole Miss defensive back C.J. Moore.

Mississippi State’s players seem likely to miss at least the first half of the team’s bowl game; the Rebels are banned from the postseason this year because of NCAA violations and failed to win the necessary six games anyway (Mississippi State won Thursday night’s game, 35-3).

"Unsportsmanlike conduct on all players from both teams."



The Egg Bowl got a little heated. pic.twitter.com/APHeah1QRw — ESPN (@espn) November 23, 2018

After the final gun, Mississippi State’s players attempted to plant the school’s flag at midfield, leading to more sparring that included Ole Miss deputy athletic director Michael Thompson.

2/3 Ole Miss deputy athletic director Michael Thompson interrupting Mississippi State's midfield celebration. Thompson was calling a player a "thug" pic.twitter.com/9X6A46Gg5H — Mike Sands (@Mike_Sands) November 23, 2018

The schools' athletic directors, Ross Bjork and John Cohen, also exchanged words after the game, according to Mississippi Today columnist Rick Cleveland. Bulldogs Coach Joe Moorhead tried to get his team off the field and had some unkind words for Bjork, the Rebels' athletic director (see second video below; language warning applies):

3/3 Joe Moorhead on the field after the game. "I'm the one trying to diffuse the situation, not their big mouth f------ AD" pic.twitter.com/nv7RDlM8oY — Mike Sands (@Mike_Sands) November 23, 2018

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was in attendance and seems likely to be doling out punishments after the mayhem.

“It’s not what you want in a rivalry game,” Ole Miss Coach Matt Luke said, per Cleveland. “You want the play to be between the whistles.”

Said Moorhead, “We want our play to be between the whistles, not after.”

At least they agreed on something.

Read more from The Post:

Bus carrying University of Washington band rolls over on highway, injuring 45

The Match: Everything you need to know about Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson on Black Friday

NFL Thanksgiving Day: The Bears don’t have Trubisky; the Saints will try to keep rolling

Aaron Rodgers somehow manages to restart his family feud with a $1 million donation to California wildfire relief