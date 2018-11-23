

Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, shown earlier this season, left the stadium Thursday in an ambulance for precautionary reasons. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams made his return Thursday after missing the last three games following thumb surgery, but he left AT&T Stadium in an ambulance.

The six-time Pro Bowler left the 31-23 loss to the Cowboys for one play and then returned the following series after he fell to the ground awkwardly and happened to brace his fall with the injured hand, which was in a cast. He played the rest of the game. Coach Jay Gruden didn’t mention Williams as injured during his postgame press conference, and a team spokesman later said he left in the ambulance for precautionary reasons. The team said he got hit in the chest on the play he got shaken up.

Running back Adrian Peterson left the game with a shoulder injury and went up the tunnel toward the locker room with the medical staff but was back the following series. Peterson has been dealing with a shoulder issue since dislocating it against the Saints on Oct. 8.

“My shoulder’s good,” Peterson said. “It didn’t pop out, it felt like it did. The strength isn’t where it needs to be right now. So when I went for the block, it pretty much just gave on me. Just heard a little grind and it was extremely painful. Just had to shake it off and get back in there.”

Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis suffered a calf injury, did not return and was walking with a limp outside of the locker room with a heavy ice pack on the calf.

Linebacker Cassanova McKinzy also had a shoulder injury and didn’t return.

