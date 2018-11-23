

Stephen Curry warms up before Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was involved in a three-car collision in Oakland, Calif., on Friday morning but was unharmed, according to police officials.

Curry was driving west on Highway 24 just before 9 a.m., when a vehicle spun out and struck his black Porsche sedan. Another vehicle rear-ended him during the incident. Police said none of the three drivers were injured and weather likely played a role in the collision.

The area has experienced rain most of the day Friday with temperatures around 50 degrees.

A photo posted on Twitter by ABC7 Bay Area shows Curry and his vehicle on the left shoulder of the roadway, the front bumper and part of his right headlight sheared off.

“I haven’t seen him. I heard he’s all right, though,” Warriors' guard Klay Thompson told the San Jose Mercury News.

Curry is already out nursing a groin injury and is expected to return to the lineup next week.

