A charter bus carrying members of the University of Washington marching band and spirit squads rolled onto its side while traveling along an icy stretch of Interstate 90 on Thursday evening. The bus was carrying the students to Pullman, Wash., for the Huskies football team’s Apple Cup game against rival Washington State.

About 45 students were taken to area hospitals with injuries, though none were considered life-threatening. UW spokesman Victor Balta told Sara Jean Green of the Seattle Times that the injuries included cuts, back pain and complaints of general pain.

“The university is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, and to get them safely back on their journey to Pullman,” Balta said in an email to Green.

Trooper John Bryant of the Washington State Patrol was on the scene:

#Update: Again, No Serious Injuries. About 20-25 student (UW Band Members) transported to local hospitals as a precaution. The other students & staff were sent on the other charter buses to George Elementary school. They will also be checked out by medics. 56 total on the bus. pic.twitter.com/bTOtFcCo4U — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) November 23, 2018

The crash, which Bryant attributed to ice and fog, took place around 5:30 p.m. local time about three miles west of George, Wash., which is about the midway point of the approximately five-hour drive from Seattle to Pullman. The charter bus was one of six carrying the band and spirit members, and the Times reports that 56 people were on the bus that rolled over. The uninjured transferred to other buses.

Band member Patrick Stanton tweeted out a photo of the band at a local elementary school and said local residents came through with Thanksgiving leftovers.

Husky band bus rolled on the way to Pullman. We're fine, but shaken up and holed up in an elementary school to regroup. A radio station put out a call and the town of George answered: families left their thanksgiving dinners to bring us leftovers and hot food. pic.twitter.com/Dko6bW7hQa — Patrick (@patstant) November 23, 2018

By early Friday morning, the bus was upright:

#Final Update for tonight: UW Band Charter Bus has been tipped back up and is getting ready to be towed. All band instruments and luggage removed form storage area. #UWBusCrash pic.twitter.com/tpTEFHhBTz — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) November 23, 2018

The Washington-Washington State game kicks off Friday night at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

