

The Boca Juniors bus leaves the hotel on the way to Monumental Stadium in Bueno Aires. The vehicle was attacked, injuring several players, on the way. (Jose Romero/TELAM /AFP)

South America’s premier soccer league championship match, Copa Libertadores, has been postponed until Sunday after the team bus for the visiting Boca Juniors was attacked on the way to the stadium in Buenos Aires.

Boca players sustained cuts and bruises to their legs and “corneal abrasions,” according to medial reports obtained by the international press, though the team did not permit doctors from CONEMBOL, the governing body of South American soccer, to examine the players. Boca was scheduled to play the second leg of the final against home side River Plate of Buenos Aires; the first leg, played earlier this month, ended in a 2-2 tie.

“Both teams have requested not to play,” CONEMBOL President Alejandro Dominguez said, according to local reports. “One because they weren’t in the proper physical conditions; the other didn’t want this to happen on these conditions. It was a gentlemen’s agreement”.

Wooden sticks and stones were used by the assailants to break the windows of the Boca bus, causing harmed to players from the projectiles and shattered glass, the team said. They also suffered the effects of tear gas police used to disperse the crowds.

The bus driver told the Guardian he fainted during the attack and Boca vice president Dario Richarte took the wheel.

CONEMBOL initially said they’d delay the match by an hour after complaints from Boca coaches, then extended the delay to 2 hours 15 minutes, before eventually postponing the match until Sunday.

“We are not ready to play this match as we were,” Richarte said to the Associated Press.

The CONEMBOL doctors who issued the medical report on Boca players' injuries concluded, “From a medical point of view, there does not exist a cause for the suspension of the match.”

Conmebol Official statement from doctors saying that two Boca players have suffered “corneal abrasion”, (and that several players have suffered skin abrasion) but that they don’t see any reason to call off the game pic.twitter.com/dWZw3RlO3c — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 24, 2018

Boca continued protesting that delay, while Dominguez consulted with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on how to proceed, according to the Associated Press.

Just before 5 p.m., referees took the field to warm up, and event staff continued with routine pregame procedures. Police clashed with demonstrators around the stadium and in downtown Buenos Aires over the incident. The match has been dubbed “The Game of the Century,” because it is the first time the popular Argentine sides met in the Copa Libertadores final.

Oh my God. Hundreds of River fans with no tickets are trying to break in the stadium, police using tear gas at the gates — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 24, 2018

Here's a River Plate supporter attaching flares to a young girl in order to get them into the stadium. pic.twitter.com/fLNuV0QuI3 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 24, 2018

