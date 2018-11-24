

Former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka is recovering after a heart attack. (Jordan Strauss/Invision via Associated Press)

Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Mike Ditka is recovering at a Florida hospital after a heart attack this week, according to his longtime agent Steve Mandell.

Ditka suffered a “mild heart attack,” Mandell told ESPN. He did not specify the day.

“Doctors inserted a pacemaker, and he is doing much better,” Mandell said. “He appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon.”

Ditka, 79, won Super Bowl titles both as a player and a coach across nearly four decades in the NFL, and has since become known to another generation of football fans through his work as an NFL analyst on CBS, NBC and more recently, ESPN, where he was a staple on the Sunday and Monday “NFL Countdown” shows.

He gained prominence as a coach leading the Bears from 1982 to 1992, during which he had a 106-62 regular season record. He coached Chicago to a victory in Super Bowl XX in 1985. Three years later, the same year he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player, he experienced his first heart attack. “Iron Mike” was back on the sidelines as an “adviser” a week later, then resumed coaching duties the next week. He was named the Associated Press’s coach of the year that season.

He was fired by the Bears following a 5-11 season in 1992 and spent a few years in the broadcast booth following the dismissal, but returned to coaching for the New Orleans Saints in 1997. He retired from coaching in 1999.

The report that Mike Ditka is in the hospital is true and just got confirmation he is doing well. He’s Iron Mike...what would you expect. #Bears #DaBEARS — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) November 24, 2018

Wishing ‘Iron Mike’ a speedy recovery!



Ditka recovering from minor heart attack.

📰: https://t.co/yhgJAbJhdz pic.twitter.com/0jq30zkQUo — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 24, 2018

Ditka also played 12 seasons as an NFL tight end, the first six with the Bears. He caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl VI from Roger Staubach in a 24-3 rout of the Miami Dolphins. When he retired in 1972, he had accumulated 43 touchdowns and five Pro Bowl nods.

He is one of four people to win a Super Bowl as both as a player and coach of the same team, having earned a championship ring as an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys in 1977.

In 2012, he experienced a minor stroke, but rebounded quickly then too. He told the Chicago Tribune the same day, “I feel good right now, and it’s not a big deal.”

Read more from The Post:

The new guide to NFL defense: Don’t worry about giving up big plays, just create your own

Robert McNair, owner of the Houston Texans, dies at 81

‘Sloppy’ golf and ‘canned’ trash talk: So much for Tiger and Phil’s made-for-TV match