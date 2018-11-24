

Robert McNair, founder and owner of the Texans, died Friday, the team announced. (Eric Christian Smith/AP Photo)

Robert “Bob” McNair, founder of the Houston Texans and one of the NFL’s most active and influential owners, died Friday, the team announced.

The Texans did not specify a cause of death for McNair, but others within the league had been aware in recent months that the 81-year-old had been in failing health.

It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side. pic.twitter.com/7J9PWoxKZv — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 23, 2018

McNair was the Texans’ original owner when Houston was awarded an expansion franchise in 1999 to replace the Oilers, who had relocated to Tennessee and later were renamed the Titans. The Texans began play in 2002 and won division titles in the 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016 seasons.

“He was the reason professional football returned to Houston and he stewarded our franchise with a laser focus on honesty, integrity and high character,” Jamey Rootes, the team’s president, said in a statement. “He was an amazing champion for Houston and worked hard to make sure our city received maximum value from the presence of the Texans and the NFL.”

McNair was known for his behind-the-scenes work within ownership circles. He held powerful positions on owners’ committees and was thought to have the ear of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“During his nearly two decades as an NFL owner, Bob McNair left a lasting mark on his city and our league,” Goodell said in a statement. “His leadership and determination brought the NFL back to Houston, built a magnificent stadium that hosted two Super Bowls, and his beloved Texans are in the midst of another successful season and are again contending for a place in the postseason.

“Off the field, Bob served with distinction as the chairman of the [NFL’s] Finance Committee and was recognized in South Carolina, his adopted home of Houston, and elsewhere for his extraordinary philanthropic and community development work. He cared deeply about the league and was generous with his time and willingness to share his insights as an exceptional businessman.”

Goodell also remembered McNair as a “family man.” He had four children, 15 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, according to the Texans. His wife, Janice, was by his side at his death.

Rest In Peace Mr. McNair. Thank you for giving myself and so many others an opportunity here in Houston. My thoughts are with Janice, Cal and the entire McNair family. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 24, 2018

The Texans, under McNair’s stewardship, quickly gained a reputation as a model NFL franchise, with an owner who wasn’t overly meddlesome and allowed executives and coaches to do their jobs. Many Texans employees said over the years that they respected McNair as a caring and generally accommodating boss.

“He was a very caring, thoughtful and passionate individual,” Texans Coach Bill O’Brien said in a statement. “As much as he cared about winning, I think the thing I will remember most about Mr. McNair is the way he cared about the players.”

Even so, McNair became a more polarizing figure in recent years after a series of controversial public stands and comments.

In October 2017, with the NFL at the center of a heated public debate about player protests during the national anthem, McNair intensified the controversy when he was reported to have said during an owners’ meeting that, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

McNair and the Texans attempted to calm the ensuing uproar, apologizing and saying that McNair’s remarks had been about the owners and the league office, not the players. But a number of players, both on the Texans and around the league, were outraged and said they felt deeply offended.

McNair was a firm believer that players should stand during the national anthem before games. He reiterated that belief at the league’s most recent annual meeting in March, saying that NFL playing fields were not the place for political statements. McNair also expressed public support then for Jerry Richardson, the now-former owner of the Carolina Panthers who had been accused of workplace misconduct.

