

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton was down on the field for an extended stretch Friday against USF. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports)

Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury during Friday’s game against South Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Milton was down on the field for almost 10 minutes while trainers worked on him, and he was surrounded by coaches and players in the aftermath. Video footage posted to Twitter by ESPN showed Milton pumping his arm as he was carted off.

Here’s ESPN’s Andrea Adelson, describing the injury and scene:

Milton tucked the ball and ran, and a crowd of USF defenders met him. He took a hit to his knee, and his leg twisted and bent at an awkward angle. Milton stayed down, and the Raymond James Stadium crowd looked on in stunned silence as a cart was brought out for him right away. ESPN

Great respect for a great player. Our sincerest wishes for all the best for McKenzie Milton. 🙏 — USF Football (@USFFootball) November 23, 2018

So sad to see this. Horrific injury to Mackenzie Milton of UCF. One of the best QB’s in the nation is down and it looks VERY SERIOUS. Thoughts and prayers with him and his family. I’m so sorry. 🙏🏼 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 23, 2018

The entire UCF team is out on the field surrounding McKenzie Milton. pic.twitter.com/ofX8kLKmyQ — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 23, 2018

The somber scene right now as Milton is being tended to #UCF #USF pic.twitter.com/qIIIWnp4t7 — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) November 23, 2018

With his right leg in a cast after suffering a gruesome leg injury, No. 9 UCF's star QB McKenzie Milton gives a thumbs as he's carted off the field in Florida 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dCj6DuKKjr — ESPN (@espn) November 23, 2018

The injury to the junior quarterback, which occurred in the second quarter, looked pretty severe. You can see footage of it here, but consider yourself warned.

The No. 9 Knights entered Friday’s game undefeated and riding a 23-game winning streak.

