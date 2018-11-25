One of the wilder things involving the seven-overtime game between LSU and Texas A&M occurred moments after the Aggies' 74-72 victory when LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe, who has Parkinson’s disease, was punched by a man wearing an A&M credential, drawing LSU’s Kevin Faulk into the fray.

A shouting match had erupted at midfield and Faulk, the former LSU running back who is the team’s director of player development, was photographed mixing it up with the person, so far unidentified, who is believed to have thrown the punch. Multiple sources told Nola.com that A&M receivers coach Dameyune Craig, who formerly held the same position at LSU in 2016, threw his headset at Tigers staff members and challenged them to a fight as he approached the team’s bench shouting vulgarities.

POSTGAME | #LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk and an unknown man with what appears to be an #Aggie bench credential throw punches on the field after @AggieFootball defeated @LSUfootball in 7-OT @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/H7EvCNmoIv — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) November 25, 2018

Kragthorpe, who was uninjured, was the team’s offensive coordinator before his diagnosis and has since been an offensive analyst for Ed Orgeron’s team.

Officials for both schools say they are looking into the incident. Gordy Rush, LSU radio’s sideline reporter, claimed, according to the Advocate, that the man wearing the red shirt was the one who went after Kragthorpe. That man is not Cook. Videos appeared to show the unidentified man talking to A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher on the way into the locker room tunnel; Fisher told reporters later he was unaware of the incident.

Video of the interaction between Jimbo and the A&M staffer involved in the post-game altercation. pic.twitter.com/wkDXK65Zwl — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 25, 2018

Read more from The Post:

Argentine soccer club’s bus attacked by crowds on the way to the Copa Libertadores final

College football winners and losers: Alabama sure looks like a playoff lock

‘Sloppy’ golf and ‘canned’ trash talk: So much for Tiger and Phil’s made-for-TV match