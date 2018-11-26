

Aaron Rodgers has gone to the optimism well before. There was the time he cheekily told Packers fans to “r-e-l-a-x” before the team’s late-season rally to make the playoffs. And the time he brashly predicted that the team could “run the table” after a late-season loss to the Redskins, which came before yet another playoff berth.

This year, with the Packers foundering and Rodgers struggling even in this Era of the Offense, he has shied away from pronouncements and predictions — a practice he stuck to after the latest loss Sunday night to the Minnesota Vikings. Rather, he outlined how the team could still make the playoffs despite its 4-6-1 record, adding for good measure a sly, mysterious smile at the end.

“We are where we’re at right now record-wise. We’re going to need some help from some teams and then we’ve got to take care of our own business, you know?” he said. “We’re going to have to find a way to win a game on the road. We’re 0-6 on the road. So we’ve just got to go back home, get some rest, beat Arizona and then come back and beat Atlanta, then go to Chicago — a place we’ve won a number of times — [and] beat them, go to New York [to play the Jets] around Christmas, beat them and then come home against Detroit, beat them. Get a little help.”

The Packers, however, have now lost two games in a row and remain winless on the road. And Rodgers and Coach Mike McCarthy have not, to put it charitably, been on the same page this season. Rodgers passed for a season-low 198 yards and one touchdown Sunday night and also missed a couple of important throws late in the game. The Packers are four wins behind the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears, but have a less-than-formidable slate of opponents remaining: only the Bears have a winning record.

Still, there has been a sense that something is missing in Green Bay, or at least not right. It could be the knee injury Rodgers suffered in the season opener, although Rodgers says he’s fine and no longer wears a brace. It could be the departure of quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt after last season. Rodgers was openly critical of how that was handled; “my quarterback coach didn’t get retained,” Rodgers said in February. “I thought that was an interesting change — really without consulting me. There’s a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach. And that was an interesting decision.”

Rodgers has questioned the play calling at times. After a 22-0 win over the Bills last month, he noted that “423 [total net] yards looks pretty good in comparison to some of the games we’ve put forward the first three weeks, but it should have been about 45 points and 600 yards.”

After a Nov. 15 loss in Seattle, Rodgers called out a reporter who asked whether hope for the season was dwindling while mentioning the search for a “galvanizing” experience.

“Come on, what kind of question is that?” Rodgers replied. “I don’t even know how to answer that. What am I supposed to say? Of course there’s hope. Of course we believe in each other. It’s just going to take one galvanizing moment. Whether that’s a speech or a practice, or something happens in a game — something’s got to get this thing going.”

And Rodgers isn’t about to reprise “r-e-l-a-x,” saying “it has to be an authentic moment for times like that. The moment will be right at one point, for us to have a moment that gets us going in the right direction.”

While he waits, Rodgers acknowledges that he doesn’t think an 8-7-1 record would be good enough for a playoff berth. After losing the tiebreaker to the Vikings, the Packers could miss the playoffs at 9-6-1. “We’ll see what we’re made of the last five weeks,” Rodgers said. “Are we going to stick together in these tough times, or are we going to start splintering? I’d like to think the leadership is in place that we can stick together through whatever happens, but these five weeks will show it.”

