College football’s regular season ended in earnest on Saturday, which means it’s time to warm up this year’s version of the coaching carousel. Here’s a look at some of the bigger programs that are looking for a new coach and whom they might be targeting.

TEXAS TECH

Fired: Kliff Kingsbury

Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported Sunday that former Red Raiders coach Mike Leach is interested in returning to Texas Tech, where he coached from 2000 to 2009 before a rather messy divorce, and that “a large contingent of donors will lobby athletic director Kirby Hocutt to make it happen.”

But ESPN’s Joel D. Anderson spoke to Leach on Sunday night, and let’s just say he doesn’t sound all that interested in leaving Washington State:

I spoke to Mike Leach last night and he said he isn't interested in returning to Texas Tech. "They didn’t pay me last time. And I’m happy here.” Asked to elaborate, he said: "They haven’t paid me for 2009 and we won 9 games that year. And they haven’t won 9 games since." https://t.co/q26RCKGNBt — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) November 26, 2018

Williams also listed a number of possibilities apart from Leach: Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, Utah State Coach Matt Wells, West Virginia Coach Dana Holgorsen, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Memphis Coach Mike Norvell.

Venables, the second-highest-paid assistant in the country, was a teammate of Hocutt’s at Kansas State and told reporters on Monday that “I’ve talked to him recently.” But he also said that he “sold a dream” to his son Jake, a freshman linebacker at Clemson, and doesn’t want to be “a hypocrite.”

COLORADO

Fired: Mike MacIntyre

Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post says the choice is clear: Leavitt, who was the Buffaloes' defensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 and now coaches the defense at Oregon, should be Colorado’s next coach. The Buffaloes' defense has fallen off a cliff since Leavitt’s departure, and he has head coaching experience at South Florida. If Leavitt isn’t an option, Kiszla suggests Jimmy Lake, Washington State’s co-defensive coordinator, or Ryan Day, Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, who also served as the Buckeyes' interim coach during Urban Meyer’s early-season suspension.

SB Nation’s Steven Godfrey and Richard Johnson reported that Vanderbilt Coach Derek Mason — who has Pac-12 experience from his time as a Stanford assistant — “is drawing attention at Colorado” along with Leavitt, Wells and former Tennessee coach Butch Jones. One has to wonder, however, whether Colorado’s fans would be happy with Mason, who has yet to win more than six games in five seasons with the Commodores (though that’s one of the more difficult Power 5 jobs in the country).

LOUISVILLE

Fired: Bobby Petrino

Jeff Brohm has led Purdue to 13 wins over two seasons — that would be four more wins than the Boilermakers' previous four seasons combined — and is the obvious choice here, considering that he grew up in Louisville and was a two-year starting quarterback for the Cardinals in the 1990s. But Brohm said he was “looking forward” to being part of Purdue’s future after the Boilermakers beat Indiana on Saturday, and that Purdue “is where I want to be.”

Coaches say things like that all the time, obviously, but Louisville AD Vince Tyra said Saturday that he hasn’t even set up an interview with Brohm.

“Jeff has been clear he’s happy where he is at Purdue, and I think Purdue is happy to have him,” Tyra said. “So I think that is always going to make for an interesting dynamic. But he’s certainly a great option for us, one you can’t look past, right? I mean, I think that’s the obvious, the white elephant in the room.

Other names in the mix, per various reports: Day, Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell and Missouri Coach Barry Odom.

NORTH CAROLINA

Fired: Larry Fedora.

Hired (reportedly): Mack Brown, who led the Tar Heels to arguably their longest sustained success in the 1990s but has been out of coaching since he resigned at Texas in 2013.

[UNC reportedly is bringing back Mack Brown, 21 years after he left for Texas]

KANSAS

Fired: David Beaty

Hired: Les Miles. The Mad Hatter is back in the game and does not seem to have lost a step:

wait for it pic.twitter.com/WpMZkWYAJa — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) November 19, 2018

