

Ella Whistler, shot seven times in a May school shooting, sang the national anthem and performed with cheerleaders at the Colts' game Sunday. (Darron Cummings/AP)

The field at Lucas Oil Stadium was filled Sunday with any number of athletes who have made inspiring comebacks. But the best comeback of them all belonged to a young girl who sang the national anthem before the Colts-Dolphins game and then danced with the Colts cheerleaders.

Ella Whistler, now an eighth grader, performed on the field six months after she was shot seven times by a classmate at Indiana’s Noblesville West Middle School. She suffered life-threatening wounds, her parents wrote in a statement to WTHR in early June, that included, among other injuries, “collapsed lungs; a broken jaw, clavicle, multiple neck vertebras, and ribs; a severed vertebral vein; significant nerve damage.”

She would, her parents hoped then, “eventually return to her favorite activities of volleyball, cheerleading, and show choir.”

Ella Whistler shows the world how strong she is by performing with @ColtsCheer as our honorary captain for #MIAvsIND just 6 months after she was shot 7 times in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting. #EllaStrong pic.twitter.com/ynHIH1qzqn — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 25, 2018

Eventually arrived Sunday, with the Colts sharing video of Whistler’s performance and writing that she had showed “the world how strong she is.”

“I get to do a lot of different things now because of this, and I think it’s really cool to have this experience — a lifetime experience that no one ever really gets to do,” Whistler said, according to Fox 59.

Ella Whistler and other middle schoolers in the Noblesville choir sung the national anthem before the @Colts vs. @Dolphins game today. pic.twitter.com/ESl5cIBUqV — Jenna Watson (@JennaRWatson) November 25, 2018

Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman were shot by a 13-year-old boy during science class on May 25, which had been an ordinary day, according to Seaman’s testimony at a hearing earlier this month, the Indianapolis Star reported. The teacher was walking through the classroom, discussing a test, when a student returned from the restroom. Seaman said he felt pressure in his abdomen. He looked up and saw the student who had returned pointing a gun at him.

Seaman was holding a small basketball and threw it in the shooter’s direction, then tackled him in a bear hug that kept him from firing more shots and forced him to drop the gun. At that point, he said he yelled to his students, “Run, get out of the classroom, call 911.” Seaman was wounded three times and released from a hospital the next day. Whistler underwent six hours of surgery, with one bullet damaging an artery that required replacement in her right arm.



Ella Whistler served as a grand marshal during the Noblesville Fourth of July parade. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

The juvenile boy, according to investigators, had an online history filled with searches of past violence and words like “Columbine” and “Sandy Hook.” Had the boy been an adult, Hamilton County Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham told the Star, he would have faced 11 counts, including two felony charges each of attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon. He agreed earlier this month to what would essentially be a guilty plea if he were an adult.

The Star reported that the boy was likely to be in a maximum security juvenile jail after a judge’s ruling in mid-November. If so, the court could place him on probation until he turns 22.

