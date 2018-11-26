The Jacksonville Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles on Monday, handing the job to third-year player Cody Kessler, who hasn’t started a game since 2016, when he went 0-8 as a starter with the Cleveland Browns.
“I’m making this change to give us an opportunity to win a football game,” Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone told reporters.
Bortles, 26, was taken third overall by the Jaguars in the 2014 NFL draft. He took over the starting job that September and started 72 consecutive regular season games, plus three last postseason, when he led the Jaguars to the AFC championship game, prompting a round of media mea culpas.
The Jaguars had a chance to upgrade at quarterback in the offseason but instead chose to bring back Bortles, armed with a three-year contract extension, with $26.5 million guaranteed.
But after a promising start, Bortles struggled for most of this season, failing to reach 200 passing yards in six of the Jaguars' 11 games. Bortles was supposed to lead the Jaguars into the NFL elite. Instead, he devolved into one of the league’s worst starters.
The Jaguars (3-8) on Monday also fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, a day after Bortles completed 12 of 23 passes for 127 yards in the team’s seventh straight loss. Hackett’s firing, which preceded the Bortles benching, unleashed a torrent of online criticism, with skeptics asking how Hackett could be gone but Bortles remain.
But the Hackett news was just a precursor to the bigger headline: that Bortles would sit in favor of Kessler on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
And so the quarterback’s odd journey from top draft pick to sitcom punchline to competent quarterback seems to have been reversed. “18 photos of Jaguars QB Blake Bortles being Blake Bortles” read one Monday headline from the Florida Times-Union, the Jags' hometown paper.
Amid such criticism, which has been near constant throughout much of Bortles’s career, the team’s Twitter account has long been a refuge, a place Bortles could receive a pat on the back and a job well done. A sampling of tweets from @Jaguars over the past year offers a sad, wistful flavor to this inevitable day.
