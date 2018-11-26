

Blake Bortles has lost the starting job in Jacksonville. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles on Monday, handing the job to third-year player Cody Kessler, who hasn’t started a game since 2016, when he went 0-8 as a starter with the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m making this change to give us an opportunity to win a football game,” Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone told reporters.

Bortles, 26, was taken third overall by the Jaguars in the 2014 NFL draft. He took over the starting job that September and started 72 consecutive regular season games, plus three last postseason, when he led the Jaguars to the AFC championship game, prompting a round of media mea culpas.

The Jaguars had a chance to upgrade at quarterback in the offseason but instead chose to bring back Bortles, armed with a three-year contract extension, with $26.5 million guaranteed.

But after a promising start, Bortles struggled for most of this season, failing to reach 200 passing yards in six of the Jaguars' 11 games. Bortles was supposed to lead the Jaguars into the NFL elite. Instead, he devolved into one of the league’s worst starters.

The Jaguars (3-8) on Monday also fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, a day after Bortles completed 12 of 23 passes for 127 yards in the team’s seventh straight loss. Hackett’s firing, which preceded the Bortles benching, unleashed a torrent of online criticism, with skeptics asking how Hackett could be gone but Bortles remain.

Did they misspell Blake Bortles? https://t.co/LV8sHlip8r — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 26, 2018

Imagine passing on Lamar Jackson thinking that Blake Bortles could be your franchise QB. https://t.co/pQjaUeLzsn — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) November 26, 2018

Bortles gets another one. https://t.co/YLC3LiBsq6 — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) November 26, 2018

Nathaniel Hackett had some really bad games this season and probably deserved to be fired. London, in particular, was inexplicable. But the real problem is Blake Bortles. This franchise, for whatever reason, refuses to acknowledge the obvious. #Jaguars — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 26, 2018

Hackett the sacrificial lamb for a team that actively decided to keep Bortles as starter. https://t.co/ZrPXRk7OlF — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) November 26, 2018

But the Hackett news was just a precursor to the bigger headline: that Bortles would sit in favor of Kessler on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

And so the quarterback’s odd journey from top draft pick to sitcom punchline to competent quarterback seems to have been reversed. “18 photos of Jaguars QB Blake Bortles being Blake Bortles” read one Monday headline from the Florida Times-Union, the Jags' hometown paper.

Amid such criticism, which has been near constant throughout much of Bortles’s career, the team’s Twitter account has long been a refuge, a place Bortles could receive a pat on the back and a job well done. A sampling of tweets from @Jaguars over the past year offers a sad, wistful flavor to this inevitable day.

Hats off to Blake Bortles, finishing with his season-best performance and a new career-high QB rating – oh yeah, and a spot in the Playoffs#Jaguars #ShouldersofGreatness @HeadShoulders pic.twitter.com/ZFumqQhSSt — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 19, 2017

Many thought we had a chance to make a run in the playoffs due to the defense.



Blake Bortles is starting to give them another reason to believe. pic.twitter.com/qjMntOj17C — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 19, 2017

Blake Bortles is the @NFL's hottest quarterback.



It doesn’t particularly bother him that a recent opponent or two may still not agree. https://t.co/xy4Ky4bQq0 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 21, 2017

Blake Bortles isn't worried about critics.



He showed that on Sunday. https://t.co/i0IMHxP2p3 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 15, 2018

Blake Bortles took heat from numerous NFL players throughout the season.



Unlike Bortles, they're not playing this Sunday. https://t.co/57KNrhXW17 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 15, 2018

The only opinions that matter to Blake Bortles are of those inside the locker room.



There is no doubt that they have his back. https://t.co/m0GFSEno8K — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 18, 2018

Blake Bortles is not a placeholder.



His extension was a decision for the future. pic.twitter.com/zqsNT3tL7R — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) February 28, 2018

Bortles has a decidedly different – and yes, improved – feel entering ’18. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 23, 2018

It's his 5th season in the @NFL and 2nd in the current offensive system.



The difference from last year is night and day for Blake Bortles. https://t.co/8tcdZW5DdF — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) June 15, 2018

Blake Bortles' leadership and ability to communicate are things you can't teach.



Nathaniel Hackett is excited to see where Bortles takes this offense in 2018. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 6, 2018

A year ago Blake Bortles was fighting for his job.



Today Bortles showed this year it is clearly his team. pic.twitter.com/zBgGvs5HXM — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 10, 2018

A lot has changed in a year.



The most obvious - this is Blake Bortles' team. pic.twitter.com/N6VYwfCubD — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 22, 2018

His teammates have believed in him.



Yesterday you saw why Blake Bortles is clearly this team's quarterback. pic.twitter.com/FwLYyVmb6b — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 18, 2018

CBS announcer Jim Nantz likes what he sees in Blake Bortles.



He's surprised more people don’t see the same. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 4, 2018

Blake Bortles is not only tough on the field, but also mentally off of it. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 12, 2018

“You can’t just replace people just to replace them.



You have to replace them with people who you feel are going to do a better job for you.” — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 20, 2018

All eyes are on Blake Bortles and he knows he has to play better. pic.twitter.com/Atty83dBg3 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 21, 2018

Coach Marrone announces that Cody Kessler will start at QB on Sunday against the Colts. pic.twitter.com/8z2YKauDWg — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 26, 2018

