

Mack is back (at North Carolina). (Jack Plunkett/Associated Press)

Since Mack Brown left North Carolina for Texas after the 1997 regular season, few programs have exemplified college football’s middling middle class as well as the Tar Heels. In those 21 seasons, some of them played under heavy NCAA scrutiny or in its aftermath, UNC has won at least eight games seven times while also winning three games or less six times. The Tar Heels have finished the season as a ranked team just once since Brown departed, in 2015. There have been bowl games, sure, but everyone goes to bowl games and it’s hard to get worked up over space-filling postseason contests sponsored by discount car-care companies (UNC has been to four such contests).

And so, after the school fired Larry Fedora on Sunday following its latest forgettable season, the Tar Heels will turn to the last coach to raise the program slightly above this low bar. According to Inside Carolina’s Greg Barnes, UNC has reached an agreement with Brown to become its next football coach, even though the 67-year-old has been out of coaching since 2013, when his Texas tenure fizzled out after one national championship and one runner-up finish.

The News & Observer’s Jonathan M. Alexander confirmed Barnes’s reporting later Monday.

Brown compiled a 69-46-1 record in 10 seasons as the Tar Heels’ coach from 1988 to 1997, an overall mark that’s even more impressive when one considers that UNC went 2-20 over his first two seasons. By the time of his departure, Brown had transformed the Tar Heels into consistent winners, going 20-3 over his final two seasons and finishing each inside the top 10.

Even greater success followed at Texas before Brown resigned to join ESPN as an in-studio analyst and color commentator. But he never lost the itch to coach again, telling an Arizona radio station last November that “I’ve got one more good run in me” in the midst of Arizona State’s coaching search.

As Football Scoop’s Scott Roussel points out, the move could be logistically beneficial to both sides. UNC will owe Fedora a $12 million buyout and probably did not want to spend big to lure a big-name assistant or lower-level coach; Brown likely will not command a budget-busting salary. Excitement over Brown’s hiring also could spur an increase in ticket sales: The Tar Heels averaged 43,622 fans at Kenan Stadium in 2018, a 12.9 percent drop from 2017.

According to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman, Brown could be bringing a few big names with him to Chapel Hill, namely Gene Chizik (his former defensive coordinator at Texas and a national champion as Auburn’s head coach) and Kliff Kingsbury, whom Texas Tech fired as its head coach on Sunday.

