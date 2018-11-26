

Odell Beckham Jr. had plenty on his mind as he sat on the bench in the first half of the game against the Eagles. (Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Odell Beckham Jr. caught five passes for 85 yards in the loss Sunday to the Eagles and wasn’t content to let a second-half collapse speak for itself.

The New York Giants’ 19-3 halftime lead evaporated along with the dedication to giving running back Saquon Barkley the ball and the Giants fell to 3-8 with the 25-22 loss. In the second half, the offense managed only 56 total yards and Beckham, whose season has been marked by a number of disgruntled outbursts, pointed the finger in the direction of Coach Pat Shurmur.

“Honestly,” Beckham, who was targeted nine times, told reporters, “that’s a question for coach. That’s not my kind of question. I don’t call the plays. I just do what I’m told to do. I go out there and execute, whenever I get the opportunity to do something, I try to make the most of it.

“If I don’t have as many opportunities, all I can do is try to do what I can when I do have the opportunity. That’s more of a question for coach. Coming in, knowing they’re struggling in the secondary, personally, I would have loved to attack them. But it wasn’t in our game plan.”

The question of whether the problem lies with quarterback Eli Manning or Shurmur’s schemes has lingered all season and Beckham didn’t indulge in specifics. The Giants did attempt 37 passes, but the wide receiver who signed a $95 million contract extension in the offseason didn’t have a significant role. Nor did rookie Barkley after a first half in which he had nine carries for 94 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. In the second half, he carried the ball four times for seven yards and caught one pass for four. Receiver Sterling Shepard, who caught four passes for 37 yards was, like Beckham, stunned that the Giants failed to exploit injuries to the Eagles’ defensive backs.

“You can go back and watch the film, as well, can’t you?” Shepard said. “Tell me what you see.”

You’ll see that there was a dramatic plunge in production in the second half that Beckham was at a loss to explain. “Honestly, I don’t know,” he said. “They came out, made adjustments, and they made better adjustments than we did. They ran better plays. They made the plays.”

Shurmur attributed some of the drop-off to penalties. “Here’s the story of the second half, especially early: We weren’t making the yards we needed to on the plays we called, and we had penalties that knocked us off. So you get away from stuff you certainly would like to do, and that’s what beat us. Forget the depleted secondary and all, these are NFL football teams you’re playing. We took advantage of some things, you know? But it doesn’t make sense to throw it every down when you’ve got a back like Saquon, as well. Right?”

But . . . Barkley didn’t run it much in the second half.

“When you’re in third-and-long situations, second-and-long situations, the selection of plays and things you try to do are different,” Shurmur said. “We hurt ourselves. It knocks you off schedule.”

The Giants’ playoff hopes may be dashed, but don’t expect Beckham to be quiet, even if one of the Giants’ owners suggested last month that he button it after he questioned Manning and the offense, saying he didn’t want to be “held back anymore.”

Maybe it’s time for another sit-down with Lil Wayne.

