

Florida State's Willie Taggart was the target of a racist social media post. (Mark Wallheiser / Associated Press)

Florida officials are investigating a racist social media post that shows the face of Willie Taggart, the first black head coach at Florida State University, superimposed over the body of a black man hanging from a tree.

In addition to the investigation, the message, posted among comments on the Florida State Football group’s Facebook page after FSU’s 41-14 loss to Florida on Saturday, has led to the suspension of the alleged creator, whose identity has not been confirmed, by his employer at Hilton Grand Vacations in Orlando, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Jack Campbell, the Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney, confirmed that an investigation is being conducted alongside the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the FSU Police Department.

Social media users identified the creator of the since-deleted post and called for his firing Monday morning, but Campbell said that the person’s identity was so far known only from media accounts and a screenshot of the post, which contains the words, “Believe in something even if it means sacrificing your rep.”

Pursuing the perpetrator is, Campbell admitted, difficult. “It’s hard for me to prosecute a Facebook post,” he said. “That’s why we’re working with our law enforcement partners to find out what the true facts are. Then I can make a determination of what charges are appropriate.”

Campbell added that “any threat of violence to anybody in this community — he’s a father, a husband and a member of our community — we’re going to investigate it to the fullest extent possible.”

Florida State President John Thrasher condemned the post in a statement Sunday and offered his support for Taggart, saying: “A recent racist social media post aimed at our football coach is ignorant and despicable. I speak for the entire FSU community in expressing our disgust and extreme disappointment, and I am glad the state attorney is investigating. Coach Taggart has our full support and as true Seminoles know, he is a respected member of the FSU family.”

Meanwhile, the post’s alleged creator has been suspended and his social media accounts deleted but not before users also found posts, according to the Orlando Sentinel, in the same vein directed at former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith, who is now at Illinois. His Facebook name was traced to what appeared to be a LinkedIn account that indicated he worked for Hilton Grand Vacations. and people began messaging the company.

“Our concern regarding this situation is a top priority,” Lauren George, a spokeswoman for Hilton Garden Vacations, told the Democrat without identifying him. “The team member responsible has been suspended while further action is being considered. We want to ensure all team members’ behavior is consistent with our values and code of conduct.”

Taggart, 42, is 5-7 with the Seminoles and previously coached at Western Kentucky, Stanford, South Florida and Oregon.

