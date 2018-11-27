

Andy Dalton threw for 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, with an 89.6 rating, in 11 games this season. (Gary Landers/Associated Press)

It turns out that the Bengals’ loss Sunday to the Browns wasn’t just a painful experience for Hue Jackson. While the former Cleveland head coach was being disdained by his ex-players, Cincinnati’s veteran quarterback, Andy Dalton, suffered a thumb injury that has ended his season.

The Bengals announced Monday that they were sending Dalton to the injured reserve list, making second-stringer Jeff Driskel their new starting quarterback. The team also picked up Tom Savage to serve as Driskel’s backup.

Driskel will be making his first career start Sunday, when the Bengals host the Broncos. He will hope to reverse trends for both of the 5-6 teams: Cincinnati has lost three straight games and five of its past six, while Denver has won two in a row, over the Chargers and Steelers, and three of its past five.

Dalton was injured early in the third quarter of his team’s 35-20 loss to the Browns, when a snap sailed past him and a Cleveland player landed on him as he tried to recover the ball. While Dalton did not return to the game, Cincinnati initially expressed hope that his injury would not be serious, but further tests Monday revealed torn ligaments.

Here's the Dalton thumb injury slowed down for your viewing pleasure #Bengals #SeizeTheDey pic.twitter.com/AKvrEAs3MJ — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) November 25, 2018

After replacing Dalton, Driskel led the Bengals on two touchdown drives, and he finished with 155 yards on 17-of-29 passing, with one touchdown, no interceptions and another score on the ground.

“I’ve always known that I could play at this level,” Driskel said after the game (via ESPN). “I wouldn’t be here if I couldn’t. But the more you get out there and the more that you play well, the more confidence you’re going to have in yourself and the people around are going to have in you.”

A sixth-round pick by the 49ers in 2016 who played college ball for Florida and Louisiana Tech, Driskel was claimed off waivers that year by the Bengals, and he spent the 2017 season on injured reserve. Before Sunday, he’d had very limited playing time, but the 25-year-old has shown better mobility than Dalton, which could add a new wrinkle to Cincinnati’s offense.

“I was impressed with Jeff, and really, we’ve been impressed with him every time he’s gone in a game,” said Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor (via cincinnnati.com). “He’s poised.”

Cincinnati claimed Savage off waivers from the 49ers. A fourth-round pick by the Texans in 2014, the 28-year-old quarterback made sporadic appearances over three seasons with Houston, going 2-7 as a starter while completing 57.5 percent of his passes for five touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 72.5 rating.

News of the Bengals' addition of Savage was met with a pointed reaction by Nessa Diab, a radio host who has been dating Colin Kaepernick for several years. Kaepernick has been unable to latch on with an NFL team since becoming a free agent in March 2017, and he has filed a grievance against the NFL, claiming that he is being deliberately and unfairly ostracized by team owners as punishment for his social activism and his status, in particular, as the originator of NFL player protests during the national anthem.

Dalton has been the Bengals' starting quarterback since they made him a second-round draft pick out of TCU in 2011. An injury to his right thumb was also the cause of his only previous absence, when he missed the final three games of the 2015 regular season and a playoff appearance.

That injury ended what had been by far Dalton’s best individual campaign, as he posted career highs in passer rating (106.2) yards per attempt (8.4) and touchdown percentage (6.5). Through 11 games this season, he completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and an 89.6 rating.

Dalton became the 12th Bengals player sent to IR this season. The team hopes to get star wide receiver A.J. Green back this week from a toe injury that has kept him out of the past two games.

“The medical staff feels Andy will make a full recovery for the start of the 2019 offseason,” Bengals Coach Marvin Lewis said in a statement. “Our team now will move forward led by Jeff Driskel. Jeff has prepared each week as though he were the starting QB and demonstrated he has a great command of the offensive system.”

Read more from The Post:

The Jaguars have finally seen enough of Blake Bortles. (Sorry, @Jaguars)

With Kirk Cousins outplaying Aaron Rodgers, the Packers — and maybe Mike McCarthy — are just about done

Racist post about Florida State Coach Willie Taggart prompts outrage, a firing and an investigation

Redskins see opportunity in NFC’s parity. But they’ve got a lot of things to fix first.