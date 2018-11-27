

Engineers celebrate as the InSight lander touches downs on Mars on Monday at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

To land on Mars, NASA’s InSight landing module hurtled 12,300 miles per hour through the planet’s blazing hot atmosphere while attempting to screech to a halt above the surface and plop down gently on Martian turf.

And it had to do it all without instructions from planet Earth.

The journey from space to soil takes about seven minutes — aeronautic engineers call it “seven minutes of terror” — and it takes eight minutes for the radio signal from Mars to reach mission control. The entire landing process happens before NASA can find out if it was successful.

So when InSight reported all systems go after touching down some 33.9 million miles away, all kinds of celebrations broke loose at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, one of them literally a touchdown dance.

What was your reaction to today’s #MarsLanding? 🚀

STEP 1: Reply with a GIF or photo of your reaction

STEP 2: See how others reacted by taking a look at this @Twitter moment: https://t.co/39T6BFwgNj pic.twitter.com/6YULrFsiEs — NASA (@NASA) November 27, 2018

Brooke and Gene, identified by NASA only with first names in a tweet, are entry, descent and landing systems engineers, tasked with ensuring the InSight’s safe passage through the “seven minutes of terror.” And when the terror subsided, they busted out a dance fit for NFL end zones, performing an elaborate handshake made semi-famous by San Francisco 49ers receivers Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne.

Whether you're scoring a TD or landing a spacecraft on Mars, you celebrate the same. pic.twitter.com/ZEbzhEGyK7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2018

I was at the Chiefs game where @marquisegoodwin did this after a TD. NASA engineers celebrating the Mars touch down... one is actually a Chiefs fan but liked his celebration so much, she practiced for 6 weeks getting it right. Respect! pic.twitter.com/Wm4bGIGq9g — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) November 27, 2018

This TD celebration from Marquise Goodwin has me weak 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zm6nirOiot — LeOusmane DeMessi (@ChrisCreacy) September 23, 2018

“We knew we were sitting together in the control room, and we thought it would be kind of fun just for the two of us,” Brooke said in a NASA video. “We saw something that we liked from a previous game, and we kind of mimicked it.”

“It’s a great touchdown dance,” Gene said.

(Gene is a Patriots fan, while Brooke roots for the Chiefs.)

They started practicing the routine six weeks ago, when Gene found the video online and broke it down in slow motion so the pair could rehearse each step. He said the NASA version of the handshake is slower than what Goodwin and Bourne did in the end zone — “We’re not professional athletes,” said Brooke — and the scientists removed some of the jumping around to pull off the celebration in a confined space.

Goodwin took note of their homage, tweeting NASA’s video of the celebration.

Celebrations are apparently a pretty big deal in the mission control room, especially with NASA live-streaming takeoffs and landings, and engineers pay close attention to their high fives and hugs to avoid starring in silly Internet memes.

“The high five is the iconic part in the mission control room,” Brooke said. “Everyone is concerned about nailing the high five.”

So you’ll forgive these engineers if they used a little bit of salaried time to nail this handshake, which is challenging, but certainly not rocket science.

