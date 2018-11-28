

The Panthers’ Eric Reid kneels during the national anthem before a game against the Seahawks in Charlotte. (Mike McCarn/Associated Press) (Mike Mccarn/AP)

A North Carolina family’s Thanksgiving Day celebration turned violent, as a heated argument broke out over the protests of racial injustice some NFL players have staged during the national anthem. The incident, which allegedly involved verbal and physical altercations, ended when a father injured his son by firing a shotgun.

The gunshot was accidental, claimed Jorge Luis Valencia of Cary, N.C., according to police. However, per multiple reports Tuesday, the 51-year-old was arrested and charged with a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Valencia told authorities that his family had just sat down for a Thanksgiving dinner when two of his sons began to bicker about the protests. Although the issue has largely receded from public consciousness, in part because President Trump hasn’t created headlines by criticizing the demonstrations as frequently as he did in years past, a handful of NFL players are still staging them — including the Carolina Panthers’ Eric Reid — as the league has not been able to come to an agreement with the players union on a new policy.

Valencia said that the 21-year-old son whom he eventually shot, Esteban Valencia, had been drinking heavily during the day. After the latter started arguing with his 27-year-old brother, Felipe Valencia, he charged at his sibling.

Just In: Warrant: Fight over national anthem led to gunshot during Cary family’s Thanksgiving #wral https://t.co/drKxBZxpWj — WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) November 27, 2018

Jorge Valencia told his younger son to leave the house, per the police report, but the brothers continued their tussle. The father said he knew he didn’t have the strength to break up the altercation, so he went to get his shotgun.

That compelled Esteban Valencia to move to the backyard of the house, and his father took his son’s bags and put them on the back porch. However, Felipe Valencia allegedly threw the bags off the porch, leading to his younger brother tossing around patio furniture.

With Jorge Valencia outside at that point and still holding his shotgun, Esteban Valencia threw a water bottle that struck his father in the face. That caused the weapon to go off, Valencia said, and his son was struck in the hand and leg.

Esteban Valencia’s injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. His father was taken to the Wake County jail before being released Saturday on $50,000 bond.

