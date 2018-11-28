

An argument between Leonard Fournette and Shaq Lawson resulted in both players being ejected and in Fournette’s one-game suspension. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press)

The one-game suspension given Leonard Fournette for “actions . . . that have no place in the game” has been upheld upon appeal, meaning the Jacksonville Jaguars running back will miss Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson got into it as players skirmished on the field in the third quarter of the game in Buffalo. Fournette, who said he saw Lawson shove a teammate of his, left the Jaguars sideline to enter the fray, a move he later said he regretted.

“You are going to have to rise up and also protect your own,” Fournette said after the game (via ESPN). “At the same time, you can’t have that. I apologize to all the kids who look up to me and their parents. The biggest thing is this loss [is] totally on me. I take [full responsibility].”

He and Lawson, who was also ejected, continued to argue as they walked up the tunnel to the locker room and Fournette was stopped by a police officer for a brief confrontation with a fan. “My biggest thing was when the fan hit me. I had a problem with that,” Fournette said. “[Lawson] was saying what he had to say. I really don’t care. Words are just words. They don’t mean nothing to me. Just got to move on.”

JAGS-BILLS FIGHT! Fournette throwing haymakers 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yRZTUzWXYG — john wall 3:38 AM at the rosebar (@pnkyreggaeprty) November 25, 2018

Fournette apologized on Instagram, writing: “to my team, fans, and kids at home who look up to me, things got heated in a very important game emotions got the best of me again I apologize and this loss is on me thank you.”

His side of the story was heard Tuesday by appeals officer James Thrash, who was appointed jointly by the league and the NFL Players Association, but the NFL’s language in its suspension letter indicated that the decision was unlikely to be overturned.

“Sportsmanship is the cornerstone of the game and the league will not tolerate game-related misconduct that conveys a lack of respect for the game itself and those involved in it,” NFL vice president Jon Runyan wrote to Fournette.

“Video of the incident shows that you were not a participant in the play and that you ran from your sideline to the opposite side of the field to insert yourself as an active participant in a fight. Once you entered the fight area, you struck a member of the opposing team. Your actions adversely reflected on the NFL and have no place in the game.”

